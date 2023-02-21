Genshin Impact players beg miHoYo to make these changes to Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact‘s Spiral Abyss is high-end content players can farm every two weeks, for high-valuable rewards and for a challenge.

It’s been in the game for a while, and not much has been added in terms of quality-of-life changes for a year.

Many Genshin players have expressed frustration over this on a Reddit thread, begging miHoYo to introduce some specific changes to improve the game experience in the Spiral Abyss.

The thread’s author mentioned how frustrating it was to wait for their cooldowns to return when retrying a floor. While Energy resets, it’s not the case of skill cooldowns. This can make you lose precious seconds when retrying a floor if you don’t pay attention.

The other main change he begged the developer to bring is a new setting to change gear from the Spiral Abyss’ selection screen.

As the game’s most-challenging content, players must adapt their strategies to clear floors, and it can take a long time do to so when obligated to leave the Spiral Abyss menu and have to change it back to complete the rest of the game’s content afterward.

“You have everybody set into place, but then realize you have your Raiden set to EM build instead of DPS or whatnot, now you have to back out through THREE screens, and click through everything again while trying to remember who goes where,” the player wrote.

Fans agreed with their demands in the comments and shared other occurrences where they encountered issues due to impractical interface buttons.

“All I want is a confirmation dialogue box for leaving,” said the top-voted comment. Players said they were frustrated by unintentionally leaving the floors when they cleared them since the button to leave is the same one as the main attacks.

“I’m frankly quite annoyed to see that these changes have still not been made since I stopped playing a year ago,” the fan wrote.

The Spiral Abyss isn’t miHoYo’s main priority. It’s niche content. Still, it’s vital for hardcore Genshin players who are willing to complete their character collection or perfectly gear their mains due to its generous rewards. It’s still unclear if the developer plans to tackle Spiral Abyss’ potential later this year.