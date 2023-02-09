Genshin Impact streamer attempts Spiral Abyss clear with a team suggested by AI, and this is what happened

ChatGPT is a new ally for gamers looking for various answers about their favorite games—but it doesn’t always work.

You’d assume this would be the case for Genshin Impact build questions. Streamer zy0x, though, tested the bot to verify its knowledge on the matter today, and the result was pretty clear.

He asked the AI to suggest a full team for completing Spiral Abyss’ 12th floor—the hardest content in Genshin. He managed to clear the last floor with two stars out of three in the last Chamber, which is surprisingly good considering he built the team following the AI’s advice. He did, however, filter most of the bot’s suggestions in the process.

For example, when he asked ChatGPT who were the best main DPS characters in Patch 3.4, the AI mentioned Diluc, Keqing, Mona, and Venti. This isn’t accurate at all, since the four characters have an average pick rate below 12 percent in Spiral Abyss’ perfect clearing teams.

The streamer ignored a lot of answers the AI gave him to get a somewhat viable build. For Xiao, it suggested the Crimson Witch of Flames (which is an artifact) and Halberd (one of the game’s most basic weapons) as the best weapons to use. It also confused several names of characters, items, and abilities, and suggested the Thundering Fury set for Nahida, a Dendro character.

In the end, zy0x chose the AI’s best answers and built a team that helped him clear the Spiral Abyss’ last floor with a nearly perfect star count. He took a Hyperbloom team with Qiqi as the main DPS, which worked surprisingly well, with Nahida, Xingqiu, and Raiden Shogun.

His second team was led by Xiao as a physical DPS, assisted by Fischl, Venti, and Diona. With the double Anemo characters, he also did well using this team.

This test highlighted several things. First, players shouldn’t trust ChatGPT to help them build their teams or gear up their characters because they’ll end up with random and inefficient strategies. Second, players shouldn’t follow the meta too much. They can clear the game’s content by building a balanced team, even when it includes characters who aren’t considered “meta.”

The most important thing is to have fun with the playstyle you choose. The strength of your team will rely more on general balance (including a support and a main DPS, as well as efficient element synergy) and gear, meaning leveling up talents, and weapons, and optimizing artifact sets.