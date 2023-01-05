Bennett is a popular character in Genshin Impact. He’s an orphan who grew up in Mondstadt’s Adventurer’s Guild. Consequently, he wears and masters all tools you can imagine for the expert adventurer.

In terms of gameplay, Bennett is a popular support character. His ultimate is one of the most powerful heals in the game, and he can apply efficient Pyro effects with his Elemental Skill.

How old is Bennett in Genshin Impact?

Many players have been wondering about some details about Bennett. Among his essential info, his age is missing. There is no official information on this matter, so players started to make up theories to determine what it really is.

What could be Bennett’s real age?

Bennett looks quite young. But Genshin Impact fans know that appearances can be deceiving. Faruzan, for example, looks very young, but she’s actually over 118 years old.

We could argue that Bennett, contrary to many other characters such as Archons and Akademiya scientists, is a pretty ordinary boy. It would hint at his appearance matching his real age.

This can be invalidated, however, by the fact that since he’s an orphan, he could have hidden origins we don’t actually know about. He was a baby when he was adopted by Mondstadt’s Guild, and it’s clear it wasn’t too long ago (since, contrary to Venti, he didn’t live through the era of terror that plagued the city in the past).

For those reasons, Bennett is likely to be of human age, meaning not older than 30. Still, it’s possible he looks way younger for his age. If he matches his appearance, he’s more likely to be around 17 years old, however. We might get more info on that in the future, whether it’s through manga, birthday letters, events, or other new features introduced to the game.

Fan theories invalidated

What players know is that Bennett’s birthday is around Feb. 28. Some fans have been theorizing he was born in a leap year and that his real birthday is on Feb. 29, and calculated his age based on the birthday letters he sent to players.

Those theories have been invalidated by the fact that characters don’t actually age in the game, though, making birthday letters a narrative incoherence.