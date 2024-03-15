Best Polearm weapons and characters in Genshin Impact

The polearm may not seem like the most dangerous weapon compared to a claymore or a sword in Genshin Impact but what they lack in impact they make up for with fast ranged attacks with moderate damage

In the right hands, polearms can be incredibly effective and deadly. Here are all the polearm characters and the best polearm weapons in Genshin Impact.

All polearm characters in Genshin Impact

Zhongli and Hu Tao are two of the best polearm characters. Image via miHoYo

As of Genshin Impact‘s Update 4.5, there are 14 polearm characters each with unique elements, rarities, and roles. We’ve listed all of them below, including their rarity, elements, and preferred combat roles.

Character Rarity Element Role Candace Four-star Hydro DPS Chevreuse Four-star Pyro Support Cyno Five-star Electro DPS Hu Tao Five-star Pyro DPS Mika Four-star Cryo Support Raiden Shogun Five-star Electro DPS/Sub-DPS/Support Rosaria Four-star Cryo Sub-DPS/Support Shenhe Five-star Cryo Support Thoma Four-star Pyro Support/Sub-DPS Xiangling Four-star Pyro Sub-DPS Xiao Five-star Anemo DPS Yaoyao Four-star Dendro Support Yun Jin Four-star Geo Support Zhongli Five-star Geo Support/Sub-DPS

If you’re looking for the best polearm user for your team, Raiden Shogun (DPS or Support), Hu Tao (DPS), Xiangling (Sub-DPS), and Zhongli (Support) are currently the four best polearm users in Genshin Impact.

5 best polearms in Genshin Impact

There are 30 polearm weapons available in Genshin Impact, but not all of them are powerful. If you’re unsure of which polearm to focus on getting for your polearm character, whether they’re DPS or Support, these five are the best polearms you should consider in Genshin Impact.

Engulfing Lightning (DPS, Sub-DPS, and Support) Your attacks are increased depending on the percentage of energy recharge over 100 percent. Great for Raiden, Xiangling, Xiao, Shenhe, and Zhongli Staff of Homa (DPS and Support) Health increases and your character gains an attack bonus based on the wielder’s maximum health. Great for Hu Tao, Xiangling, Raiden, Xiao, and Zhongli Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (DPS) Increases attack damage and deals more when you have seven stacks of it. Best for Xiao, Hu Tao, Xiangling, Raiden, Shenhe, Cyno, and Candance. Staff of The Scarlet Sands (DPS) Equipped characters get a significant boost to their Elemental Mastery through bonus attack damage. Best for Xiangling, Rosaria, Hu Tao, Cyno, and Thoma. Skyward Spine (Sub-DPS and Support) Increases crit rate and normal attack speed. Great for Raiden, Xiangling, Hu Tao, Xiao, Shenhe, and Zhongli.

You will usually give these polearms to the best DPS characters because of the increased attack and damage bonuses, but if you need a polearm specifically for your Support, you can use the Calamity Queller or Vortex Vanquisher until you can pick up one of the Support weapons above.

It’s important to note that synergy matters in Genshin Impact and some weapons aren’t the best for every Support or every DPS. So, be sure to check which weapons are best for your character.

Whether you’re looking to add a polearm character to your team or need the best polearm weapon for them, this is everything you need to know about the polearm characters and best polearm weapons in Genshin Impact.

