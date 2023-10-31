The five-star Anemo Bow character Venti is one of Genshin Impact’s Archons, which means his abilities can be godly if you equip him with strong gear including the best artifacts Teyvat has to offer him.

Venti can be a complex character to build since you’ll need to balance many aspects of his skillset to help him find success on the battlefield. The Anemo Archon is one of Genshin’s most efficient support units when built right, so it’s important to equip Venti with the best artifacts you can find.

What are the best artifacts for Venti in Genshin Impact?

The best artifacts for Venti are those capable of boosting his overall support skillset and enhancing the effectiveness of the Swirl elemental reaction. He can technically work as a DPS, but his skills don’t really shine there, so he functions best as a support unit.

And even though Venti is generally perceived as the worst playable Archon so far, he’s still one of Genshin’s best characters overall, providing incredible support when you build him correctly.

When choosing artifacts for Venti, you’ll mostly want to focus on building his:

Attack

Elemental mastery

Anemo damage

Energy recharge

You’ll also want a solid critical rate to critical damage ratio on Venti, but these two statistics are far less important than the rest since he is a support-focused unit.

With these statistics and his skillset in mind, the overall best artifact set for Venti is the full four-piece Viridescent Venerer set. This focuses on Anemo damage and enhancing the effectiveness of the Swirl elemental reaction which perfectly boosts some of the most important areas of his skillset.

He’s a very free-spirited character. Image via miHoYo

Viridescent Venerer

Two-piece effect: Raises Anemo damage by 15 percent.

Raises Anemo damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises the damage dealt through the Swirl elemental reaction by 60 percent. Additionally, it decreases the enemy’s elemental resistance to the element infused with Anemo to create Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds.

Raises the damage dealt through the Swirl elemental reaction by 60 percent. Additionally, it decreases the enemy’s elemental resistance to the element infused with Anemo to create Swirl by 40 percent for 10 seconds. Location: You can obtain Viridescent Venerer from the Valley of Remembrance Domain in Windwail Highland, Mondstadt, or by creating an Artifact Strongbox at any crafting bench.

Regardless of how you want to build Venti, Viridescent Venerer remains the ultimate best choice for him. It’s a powerful set capable of allowing him to deal more damage and become a more efficient support unit, so you really can’t go wrong granting him the entire four-piece bundle.

Emblem of Severed Fate

Two-piece effect: Energy recharge is raised by 20 percent.

Energy recharge is raised by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: Elemental burst damage is raised by 25 percent of energy recharge. Up to 75 percent bonus damage can be obtained through this boost.

Elemental burst damage is raised by 25 percent of energy recharge. Up to 75 percent bonus damage can be obtained through this boost. Location: The Emblem of Severed Fate set can be obtained from the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Yashiori Island, Inazuma, or crafted in an Artifact Strongbox at a crafting station.

Emblem of Severed Fate can be a solid option for Venti too, although it’s usually best to only equip a two-piece version of this set alongside another strong two-piece set rather than granting him the full four-piece version. His elemental burst is strong, but it’s best to build other statistics like his Anemo damage or elemental mastery alongside his energy recharge rather than equipping the four-piece set to increase its power.

The Anemo Archon is taking aim with his bow and arrow. Image via miHoYo

Noblesse Oblige

Two-piece effect: Boosts elemental burst damage by 20 percent.

Boosts elemental burst damage by 20 percent. Four-piece effect: After an elemental burst is used, all allies have their attack raised by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This ability will not stack.

After an elemental burst is used, all allies have their attack raised by 20 percent for 12 seconds. This ability will not stack. Location: You can obtain this set by tackling the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain in Minlin, Liyue.

You might prefer the Noblesse Oblige set for Venti if you specifically want to boost his elemental burst and buff the rest of the party when he uses it. It’s a strong option for a support-focused build, but it’s only worth using this set if you are going all out with the full four-piece version since the two-piece doesn’t do much for him overall.

Gilded Dreams

Two-piece effect: Increases elemental mastery by 80.

Increases elemental mastery by 80. Four-piece effect: Within eight seconds following an elemental reaction being activated, the equipping recruit will receive different buffs depending on what element their allies are. These buffs can be activated for up to three characters which means the full party beyond the wearer. This effect may also be triggered regardless of whether the wearer is on the battlefield and can be activated once every eight seconds. Attack is boosted by 14 percent for each party member with the same element as the wearer. This means Anemo allies for Venti. Elemental mastery is raised by 50 for each character with a different element. All elements besides Anemo count for Venti.

Within eight seconds following an elemental reaction being activated, the equipping recruit will receive different buffs depending on what element their allies are. These buffs can be activated for up to three characters which means the full party beyond the wearer. This effect may also be triggered regardless of whether the wearer is on the battlefield and can be activated once every eight seconds. Location: This set can be obtained from the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain in Dharma Forest, Sumeru.

Gilded Dreams is a very strong option for Venti if you want to build his potency within elemental reactions. To make the most of this set, you’ll want to ensure his teammates are all different elements from him so you can obtain the highest elemental mastery boost possible.

Even if you don’t want the full four-piece set, Venti can still greatly benefit from pairing the two-piece set with another one like Wanderer’s Troupe or Emblem of Severed Fate.

Wanderer’s Troupe

Two-piece effect: Raises elemental mastery by 80.

Raises elemental mastery by 80. Four-piece effect: Increases charged attack damage by 35 percent when the wearer wields a catalyst or a bow.

Increases charged attack damage by 35 percent when the wearer wields a catalyst or a bow. Location: You can obtain this set by taking on weekly or normal bosses, unlocking a Domain Reliquary: Tier I box from the Spiral Abyss, or by creating an Artifact Strongbox at a crafting station.

The two-piece version of Wanderer’s Troupe is quite versatile and pairs well with any other powerful two-piece option for Venti. You can gain the benefits of the four-piece set on Venti too, but it’s always a better option to pair the two-piece version with another set instead unless you play Venti in a unique way and use his charged attack constantly.