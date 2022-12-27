Best artifacts for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Inazuma’s Electro Archon is Raiden Shogun, a powerful being dedicated to the pursuit of eternity. She is a five-star Electro Polearm character and is easily one of the best characters that players can obtain in all of Genshin Impact.

Raiden Shogun is available as a recruitable character once more for the second half of the Version 3.3 update. This means that players who have missed out on the opportunity to recruit the Electro Archon in the past finally have a chance to add her to their roster.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Genius Invokation TCG deck tier list: All the best decks in Genshin Impact’s TCG

The Electro Archon is one of the most popular and beloved Genshin characters of all time with her character demonstration video on miHoYo’s official Genshin YouTube page boasting over 14 million views and being one of its most popular videos yet. Her original announcement back in September 2021 was met with an abundance of excitement among the community and she remains an immensely popular character to this day.

Her overall unique, violet-themed appearance is certainly part of what makes her popular, but her complex and intriguing storyline play a prominent role too. When players first learned of the Radien Shogun upon traveling to Inazuma, they were immensely at odds with her as she ruled over the Electro region harshly and with a terrible Vision Hunt Decree that was taking Visions away from Inazuman residents.

Image via miHoYo

Players eventually came to learn that the Raiden Shogun actually was unaware of this action being committed in her name due to the unique puppet state she suspends herself in being tricked and manipulated into allowing it to take place. Raiden Shogun exists as two beings in one, with one being Ei, which is her true identity, and the other being Raiden Shogun, which is the puppet shell she uses to rule over Inazuma while her true self is meditating in the Plane of Euthymia.

While Raiden Shogun is going to be undeniably powerful no matter what and truly lives up to her status as one of the Archons of Teyvat, the right build is essential for maximizing her skillset. This means that players will need to carefully consider aspects like the best team composition for Raiden Shogun, what weapon she is equipped with, and which artifacts are best for her.

What are the best artifacts for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact?

Raiden Shogun works like a battery for the team and is immensely effective at regenerating energy for them. She will bolster the entire team no matter what role she plays, which means players will want to ensure her support skillset is bolstered by the artifacts that are equipped to her.

The Electro Archon can play a variety of roles on a team, but regardless of which role players are hoping to use her in, there are still only a handful of artifact sets that players should consider equipping on her. Overall, players will want to focus on her general elemental abilities, energy recharge, and elemental mastery. For the last artifact outside of a complete four-piece set or two different two-piece sets, players should seek out any type of artifact that has high statistics in critical rate, critical damage, Electro damage, elemental mastery, attack, and energy recharge.

Image via miHoYo

Emblem of Severed Fate

The absolute best artifact set that players can equip the Electro Archon with is the four-piece Emblem of Severed Fate set. This set is built around energy and elemental abilities, which is exactly Raiden Shogun’s area of expertise.

The two-piece set of Emblem of Severed Fate grants a simple but powerful energy recharge increase of 20 percent. Equipping the complete four-piece set will increase elemental burst damage by 25 percent of the maximum energy recharge for up to 75 percent bonus damage.

Regardless of how players are hoping to build Raiden Shogun, this is overall the best set for her because it is perfect for amplifying her skillset in the ways that matter most and that line up with her abilities most effectively. Players can obtain this set from the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Inazuma.

Thundering Fury

Another artifact set that players can consider for Raiden Shogun is Thundering Fury. This set is the artifact set built around the Electro element and thus can be a powerful choice for the Electro Archon.

The two-piece set grants a 15 percent Electro damage increase. The full four-piece set is centered around Electro elemental reactions and increases the damage dealt by Superconduct, Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Hyperbloom by 40 percent. The damage bonus for Aggravate is also raised by 20 percent.

With the four-piece set equipped, when Quicken or any of the previously mentioned elemental reactions take place, the cooldown of elemental skills is decreased by one second. This ability may only take place once every 0.8 seconds.

Players can equip the two-piece set alongside a different artifact set, such as the Emblem of Severed Fate set, for powerful Electro damage output. This type of combination is especially good for players looking to use Raiden Shogun mostly in a primary damage-dealing capacity. The four-piece set is solid too, but generally not as effective unless players decide to focus all aspects of their entire team build around elemental reactions which would mean that the rest of the party also has artifacts equipped to them that specifically amplify the damage output of elemental reactions.

This artifact set can be obtained from the Midsummer Courtyard Domain located near Starsnatch Cliff in the Anemo region of Mondstadt.

Image via miHoYo

Gilded Dreams

A relatively new set to join Genshin is Gilded Dreams, which is an artifact set that is centered around elemental mastery and is thus an excellent choice for Raiden Shogun. The two-piece set grants an elemental mastery increase of 80.

The complete four-piece set is a bit complex but is ultimately worth using. When the four-piece set is equipped and an elemental reaction is activated, the character with this set will gain unique buffs within eight seconds of the elemental reaction becoming activated depending on the elemental type of their teammates.

For each character on the team that is the same element as the equipping character, which would by any Electro character in the case of Raiden Shogun, an attack increase of 14 percent is gained.

For each character on the team that is a different element from the equipping character, which would be any element other than Electro in the case of Raiden Shogun, elemental mastery is raised by 50. This buff is the most powerful usage of this set and should be where players’ focus lies if they choose to use the full four-piece set.

Either buff can be counted on up to three characters, which means that players can accumulate an elemental mastery increase of 150 if the other three party members are all elements other than Electro. The effects of this set can be activated once every eight seconds and may occur regardless of whether the equipping character is the active one on the battlefield.

Gilded Dreams is a powerful choice for Raiden Shogun in either the two-piece or four-piece variety. Players can obtain this set by visiting the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain in Sumeru’s Avidya Forest.

Wanderer’s Troupe

Players focused on building Raiden Shogun’s elemental mastery may find that using the Wanderer’s Troupe set is a solid choice for them. The two-piece set grants an elemental mastery increase of 80 and is an excellent option for stacking with another set.

The full four-piece set only works if the wielder uses a catalyst or bow and players should thus not equip it on Raiden Shogun and instead only use the two-piece version of Wanderer’s Troupe. This artifact set can be obtained by defeating Weekly Bosses, by vanquishing Normal Bosses, or by obtaining a Domain Reliquary: Tier II box from the Spiral Abyss.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin’s almighty Raiden Shogun will be available as a recruitable character for her third official banner run from Dec. 27, 2022 to Jan. 17, 2023. Her special “Reign of Serenity” banner will grant players the ability to wish on her with an increased drop rate for this time period before she will become an unobtainable character once again.

Raiden Shogun’s banner will take place alongside the five-star Hydro Sword character Kamisato Ayato’s “Azure Excursion” banner. This means that players will likely need to consider the choice between whether they should wish on Raiden Shogun or Kamisato Ayato carefully as both characters are immensely powerful assets.

Once Raiden Shogun’s banner run comes to an end, players can expect that she won’t be obtainable again for at least six months but that it may also be much longer. Her last banner run before this one was nine months ago but other characters, such as Hu Tao, have not seen reruns for over a year, which means that any player hoping to add the Electro Archon to their team should wish on her very soon while it is possible to do so.