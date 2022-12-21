Best teams for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

While actually deciding who is the best character in all of Genshin Impact certainly seems like a difficult task, if players are judging playable characters on the most power and versatility, Raiden Shogun is very easily the best character of them all. Raiden Shogun has only had two banner runs thus far but returns in the second half of Version 3.3 so players can now consider building her up with the best weapons, best artifacts, and the best team.

Creating a solid team composition is key to any playable character’s success in Genshin. A great team lineup will maximize the output of damage and activation of elemental reactions which will in turn make taking down foes a breeze.

The best Raiden Shogun team in Genshin Impact

Of all the playable characters in Teyvat thus far, Raiden Shogun is easily the most versatile. She excels as a primary damage-dealing unit, is wonderful as the second damage-dealing force, and is a tremendous support character.

Most characters come with at least a few cons to balance out their immense pros, but Raiden Shogun is arguably perfect. This means that not only is she a powerful unit on her own but also that she is capable of fitting into just about any team lineup that you wish to put her in.

How to create a good team comp for Raiden Shogun

Because Raiden Shogun is so incredibly versatile, narrowing down the team lineup to one general structure for the best team is quite a difficult task. There is no one best role for her because she can truly be built to function in any of them, but a general structure for creating a solid Raiden Shogun team is as follows.

The first character on the team is Raiden Shogun, who works as the primary damage dealer and thus spends the most time on the battlefield. Alternatively, this role can also be filled by someone else for Raiden Shogun to instead work in another role.

The second team member should be a secondary damage-dealing force capable of filling in the time between the primary damage dealer’s cooldowns and helpful for amplifying the damage output. Alternatively, Raiden Shogun can fill this role instead of the primary damage-dealing one as she is also superb as the secondary damage-dealing force.

The third character on the team should function in some sort of support capacity. They might help to increase the damage output of their team members, grant healing, provide shields, or otherwise function in a manner meant to amplify their teammates. Raiden Shogun can also fulfill this role since she is perhaps the best at granting efficient energy recharge, excels at applying Electro, and can increase the overall elemental burst damage of her team.

The final team member can be just about any kind of character but should ultimately be whatever players feel that they are missing. Players struggling to keep up the health of the team may want some kind of healing or shielding character while others who are desiring more elemental reactions may want to seek a strong element applicator.

While this is a general structure for how a Raiden Shogun team can look, she can truly be added to any team that will be amplified by the Electro element or that otherwise needs her versatile skill set.

The five best Raiden Shogun team compositions in Genshin Impact

While players will see Raiden Shogun greatly succeed in any team that they put her on, there are certainly some teams that will shine just a bit more than others. Players seeking some of the best lineups they can create should consider the following characters and the following team compositions for Raiden Shogun.

Some of the best characters that can be on a team with Raiden Shogun are:

Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Four-star Cryo Bow character Diona

Four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett

Four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu

Four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling

Four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu

Four-star Electro Bow character Kujou Sara

With all of these unique playable characters in mind, here are five of the best team compositions that players can make for Raiden Shogun.

1) Raiden Shogun, Nahida, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

The Archon duo of Raiden Shogun and Nahida is easily one of the best duos that players can make with playable characters. Both Archons live up to their statuses as gods and together they are quite unstoppable.

To amplify both Archons, Kazuha and Kokomi are also on the team as support. The five-star Hydro Catalyst character Kokomi is one of Genshin’s best healing and support units while the five-star Anemo Sword character Kazuha excels as a battery recharging his team and for overall crowd control.

Because both Kazuha and Raiden Shogun work to quickly recharge their teammate’s abilities, the pairing of them makes the only barrier preventing players from utilizing their powerful elemental abilities over and over again simply the cooldown period. This duo is thus another one of the best ones that players can utilize.

2) Raiden Shogun, Eula, Diona, and Zhongli

The five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula’s biggest flaw, which is the hefty cost of her elemental burst, is easily solved with Raiden Shogun at her side. Not only does Raiden Shogun work efficiently to bolster Eula’s skill set, but the duo ultimately works incredibly well together to flawlessly dish out incredible damage. They also work together to activate the Superconduct elemental reaction which is generally viewed as one of the better reactions that players can produce and is excellent for further bolstering Eula’s skill set.

The combination of Eula and Raiden Shogun is a powerful and brutal one that makes them one of the strongest duos that players can have. They work as the primary damage-dealing forces in this lineup with four-star Cryo Bow character Diona and five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli there to support them. Diona provides shields and solid healing while Zhongli also grants the most impenetrable shields in all of Teyvat. This team also has the fun added bonus of an Archon duo with Raiden Shogun and Zhongli fighting side by side.

3) Raiden Shogun, Yelan, Nahida, and Kaedehara Kazuha

This powerful team is packed with some of the best five-star units in the game and focuses on increasing Raiden Shogun’s damage output and the Aggravate elemental reaction. Raiden Shogun works as the primary damage dealer on this team with the five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan to back her up as the secondary damage dealer.

The five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida also functions in a secondary damage-dealing capacity but also grants immense support. Nahida is key to activating the Aggravate elemental reaction. Lastly, Kazuha is a support unit for granting even quicker energy recharge and overall crowd control. Within this lineup, he is technically the most replaceable which means that players could instead select some kind of healing or shielding unit if they find that either would help better bolster their team.

4) Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett

Players seeking a team lineup that is easy to build outside of Radien Shogun will enjoy this one because it is all easy to attain four-star characters alongside the one five-star Raiden Shogun. While this team is primarily made up of four-star units, they are some of the best four-star characters in all of Genshin which still makes this lineup extremely solid.

This lineup is all about the Overloaded elemental reaction. Raiden Shogun works as the primary damage-dealing force with the four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu and the four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling functioning as secondary damage dealers backing up her every move.

The four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett works to heal the entire team when needed and also provides a powerful attack buff for the whole team through his elemental burst. Overall, this team focuses on dishing out brutal burst damage and excels in any situation ranging from exploration around Teyvat to completing levels of the Spiral Abyss.

5) Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Kuki Shinobu, and Kaedehara Kazuha

Putting two other Electro characters at Raiden Shogun’s side can be a powerful choice for immense Electro application and damage. Thus, another great team lineup has the four-star Electro Bow character Kujou Sara and the four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu functioning as secondary damage-dealing forces there to bolster Raiden Shogun’s overall skill set.

Kujou Sara works to amplify Raiden Shogun’s damage output while Kuki Shinobu is there to help dish out damage and heal the team. Kazuha is also there to increase the overall damage output of this team while also working in a support capacity.

Raiden Shogun will be available for the second half of Version 3.3 on her special “Reign of Serenity” banner. She will be available for about three weeks alongside the five-star Hydro Sword character Kamisato Ayato which means players will also want to carefully consider whether they should pull for Raiden Shogun or Kamisato Ayato before spending their precious Primogems.