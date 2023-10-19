Even though he only uses his fists, a strong catalyst is still essential.

Wriothesley can be a confusing Genshin Impact character to build since he appears to wield no weapon in battle, yet still needs a strong catalyst to dish out effective damage.

Since Wriothesley will be the key distributor of damage in any team you place him on it’s important to grant him the best weapon possible in Genshin.

What’s the best weapon for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact?

The best weapons for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact are those that enhance his DPS abilities which means raising his attack, critical rate, and critical damage.

Wriothesley is quite a unique unit because he never actually uses his weapon in battle. Instead, he fights solely with his fists in a manner that is fairly similar to what the four-star Anemo character Shikanoin Heizou does.

Despite this, all of the damage Wriothesley deals is still based on the weapon you select for him, so it’s important to choose a powerful one.

Wriothesley’s best weapon in Genshin Impact

It won’t look like he’s using his catalyst, but the damage he deals is still based on it. Image via miHoYo

The overall best weapon you can equip Wriothesley with is the five-star Cashflow Supervision catalyst. This weapon was designed by the devs to complement Wriothesley’s specific skills, so no other catalyst suits him as well as this one does.

Signature weapons are usually the best choice for any five-star recruit, but there are some instances where a character’s signature weapon is actually a terrible option for them, as is the case with Zhongli. Because of this, it’s a good idea to review every weapon carefully before choosing one for your character.

Best five-star catalysts for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

A five-star catalyst is the strongest option overall for building Wriothesley’s DPS skillset. You’ll want to give him Cashflow Supervision if you can since this is the best five-star weapon for him, but there are a couple of other options you can use instead if you cannot obtain his best weapon.

Cashflow Supervision

The “Golden Blood-Tide” ability Wriothesley’s best weapon possesses raises his attack by 16 percent. When his health points are raised or lowered, his normal attack damage is increased by 16 percent and his charged attack damage is raised by 14 percent for four seconds.

Cashflow Supervision’s “Golden Blood-Tide” ability can stack up to three times and can be activated once every 0.3 seconds. When the equipping recruit has gained three stacks of this effect, speed is then raised by eight percent. This catalyst also comes with a buildable critical rate which will enhance Wriothesley’s DPS abilities.

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance

The Cryo character is aligned with Ousia, so you’ll also see it in battle. Image via miHoYo

The five-star Anemo character Wanderer has a somewhat similar DPS skillset as Wriothesley, so his signature catalyst is another strong option for the Cryo character. Tulaytullah’s Remembrance has the “Bygone Azure Teardrop” ability which raises normal attack speed by 10 percent.

After the character who wields this weapon uses an elemental skill, normal attack damage is raised by 4.8 percent each second for the next 14 seconds. When they strike an enemy with their normal attack during this timeframe, normal attack damage is increased by 9.6 percent.

The effects of Tulaytullah’s Remembrance can be activated once every 0.3 seconds and the maximum boost normal attack damage can receive during one duration of this effect is 48 percent. This effect will end if the equipping character leaves the battlefield and using an elemental skill again will reset all of the associated buffs.

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance has critical damage as its secondary statistic.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The “Boundless Blessing” ability of the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds weapon enhances movement speed by 10 percent. While engaged in a battle, an eight percent elemental damage bonus is granted every four seconds for up to a maximum of four stacks.

This effect lasts until the equipping character falls in battle or leaves the battlefield. Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds also has critical rate as its secondary statistic.

If you’re going to grant the Cryo character this weapon, it’s a good idea to craft Wriothesley’s team with the elemental damage increase it grants in mind.

Best four-star catalysts for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

There are many powerful four-star catalysts available in Genshin, but the best four-star for Wriothesley is generally The Widsith. You’ve also got a couple of other options for him if you’re struggling to obtain this weapon or want to build him in a different way.

The Widsith

He’s a strong DPS, but Genshin currently lacks great support units for him. Image via miHoYo

The “Debut” ability of The Widsith grants the equipping character one of three different theme songs every time they are brought to the battlefield. All theme songs last for a total of 10 seconds and this effect can be triggered again once every 30 seconds.

If the selected theme song is Recitative , attack is increased by 60 percent.

, attack is increased by 60 percent. If the selected theme song is Aria , elemental damage is raised by 48 percent.

, elemental damage is raised by 48 percent. If the selected theme song is Interlude, elemental mastery is increased by 240.

The Widsith is a very versatile weapon that will allow you to grant Wriothesley different buffs every 30 seconds. It also features critical damage you can enhance over time as you ascend this tool.

Dodoco Tales

The Dodoco Tales catalyst is a superb option for Wriothesley, but it is also unfortunately an old exclusive weapon you can no longer obtain unless you previously gained it from the “Midsummer Island Adventure” event. For players who do have it, this is one of the stronger choices for Wriothesley because it builds all of the most important areas of his DPS skillset.

The “Dodoventure!” ability causes normal attack strikes on opponents to then increase charged attack damage by 16 percent for six seconds. Charged attack hits then raise general attack by eight percent for six seconds.

Wriothesley’s basic abilities are the strongest area of his skillset, so this catalyst caters to them perfectly. Dodoco Tales will build his attack over time, which is a powerful boost since Wriothesley scales off it.

Blackcliff Agate

With Blackcliff Agate equipped, the “Press the Advantage” ability raises attack by 12 percent for 30 seconds after an enemy has been defeated. The effects of this weapon can stack up to three times with each stack being determined independently from the rest.

Blackcliff Agate has critical damage as its secondary statistic.

Best three-star catalysts for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

There are currently no great three-star catalysts for Wriothesley, but if you have no other option, Twin Nephrite is your best three-star bet.

Even this weapon doesn’t really grant him the kind of power he needs to be an effective DPS though. Because of this, you should only use it as a placeholder and you should also try to superimpose it to make it as powerful as possible.

Twin Nephrite

The “Guerilla Tactics” effect will increase movement speed and attack by 12 percent for 15 seconds after an enemy has been vanquished.

This catalyst comes with buildable critical rate, which is the best part of using this weapon for Wriothesley. You can also easily obtain this weapon simply by opening any chests that are exquisite or better in Liyue.

