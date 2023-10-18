Best teams for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

The five-star Cryo Catalyst character Wriothesley in Genshin Impact has an incredibly unique combat style that allows him to push his weapon to the side in favor of delivering direct punches. But he’ll need some strong allies at his side because of this.

Wriothesley is a dedicated damage dealer, so to help him maximize his skillset, you’ll want to build the entirety of your team based on his specific abilities. The Cryo character is a decently versatile unit, but you’ll want to craft your lineup carefully to ensure you create the best Wriothesley team possible.

The best Wriothesley team in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley’s best team will work around his unique damage-dealing abilities to allow him to spend the most time on the battlefield. The best team for him will also be built around the Cryo element, whether this means enhancing the damage output of this element or dishing out damage through Cryo-based elemental reactions.

Generally, the best Wriothesley team will adhere to the following format:

Your first team member should be the main damage dealer of the team, also known as your DPS . Regardless of what you want your Wriothesley team to look like, his skills are only suited for this role, so he should always be your main DPS.

of the team, also known as your . Regardless of what you want your Wriothesley team to look like, his skills are only suited for this role, so he should always be your main DPS. A strong secondary damage dealer should be the next member of the team. This character should take the field between your primary damage dealer’s cooldowns and should generally possess abilities that can stay on the field to deal damage even when they leave.

should be the next member of the team. This character should take the field between your primary damage dealer’s cooldowns and should generally possess abilities that can stay on the field to deal damage even when they leave. To deal efficient damage against opponents, you’ll need at least one strong support unit .

. The final team slot is flexible, although it’s usually best to fill it with another kind of support character. If your third team member heals, maybe your fourth will provide buffs or excel at applying a specific element.

He packs an impressive punch. Image via miHoYo

Best Wriothesley team compositions in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley is a fairly flexible character, so you’ll find decent success with him in just about any team lineup. But the overall best characters to pair with him and the strongest team compositions you can make are as follows:

Ganyu Rarity: Five-star Element: Cryo Weapon: Bow

Kamisato Ayato Rarity: Five-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword

Kazuha Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Sword

Sangonomiya Kokomi Rarity: Five-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst

Shenhe Rarity: Five-star Element: Cryo Weapon: Polearm

Zhongli Rarity: Five-star Element: Geo Weapon: Polearm

Mona Rarity: Five-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst

Nahida Rarity: Five-star Element: Dendro Weapon: Catalyst

Diona Rarity: Four-star Element: Cryo Weapon: Bow

Bennett Rarity: Four-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword

Xiangling Rarity: Four-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm



1) Wriothesley, Ganyu, Kamisato Ayato, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

This is one of the best team compositions you can craft for Wriothesley overall, but it’s also a very costly one since it has all exclusive five-star characters. With this lineup, you’ll be focused on inflicting and sustaining the Frozen elemental reaction with a team based around “permafrost” or “permafreeze” as the community calls it.

Wriothesley and Ganyu run as the DPS units of the team, with Wriothesley taking on a bit more of a main DPS role and Ganyu working a bit more as a secondary damage dealer. Both units inflict Cryo regularly, which is a key component of the Frozen elemental reaction.

Ayato also works in a secondary damage-dealing capacity and Kokomi grants the team her amazing Hydro support. Both of these characters are strong Hydro applicators who help maintain the Frozen elemental reaction consistently, and Kokomi also provides strong healing.

He’s one of Teyvat’s most unique-looking recruits. Image via miHoYo

2) Wriothesley, Nahida, Zhongli, and Bennett

With this team, the Melt elemental reaction is the main focus, and these recruits perform powerfully together. Wriothesley will be the DPS with Nahida running as his secondary damage dealer, although she also grants Dendro support.

Zhongli will be a shielding support unit and Bennett will provide both healing and support. The Melt elemental reaction is created by Bennett inflicting Pyro on targets Wriothesley has already struck with Cryo or vice versa, so it’s pretty easy to consistently create this reaction.

3) Wriothesley, Shenhe, Kazuha, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

This lineup is another version of “permafrost” or “permafreeze” but focuses a bit more on support for enhancing Wriothesley instead of adding in more strong damage dealers. Shenhe is one of the best support units available for Cryo characters, so she lends her abilities to boost Wriothesley’s overall performance.

Kazuha and Kokomi are two of Teyvat’s strongest support units and both characters help Wriothesley better activate the Frozen elemental reaction. Kazuha’s Anemo abilities will group enemies together so elements can be inflicted on them more easily and Kokomi spreads Hydro, which is an essential component of Frozen, everywhere she goes. She’s also one of Genshin’s best healers, so the team will always stay healthy thanks to her.

4) Wriothesley, Mona, Diona, and Kazuha

If you’re struggling to create the other team lineups, this one is a more free-to-play-friendly party that should be fairly doable for any player but is still one of the best choices for Wriothesley. Wriothesley and Kazuha are exclusive five-star forces, but the other two members of this team should be a lot easier to recruit for your roster.

Wriothesley will be the DPS as usual, and Kazuha grants the same support he did with the previous team. This lineup has mostly the same functionality as the last one but with an easier-to-craft roster of characters.

Mona is a five-star recruit, but since she’s a standard one, there’s a decent chance you’ve obtained her from the regular banner or to losing a 50/50 to the gacha system and gained pity because of it. She works as a general support unit on this team and applies her strong Hydro support skills.

Diona is the final team member and she’s a four-star, which makes her much easier to recruit. She supplies Cryo support and grants solid shields to help keep the team safe as they battle their way across Teyvat.

The Cryo character runs Fontaine’s Fortress of Meropide as the prison administrator. Image via miHoYo

5) Wriothesley, Shenhe, Xiangling, and Bennett

This team lineup can be entirely free-to-play friendly outside of Wriothesley if you swap Shenhe with Surcrose, but the team will be much more efficient if you are able to maintain the even split between two five-star forces and two four-star recruits.

Melt is the main focus of this lineup and Wriothesley serves as a Cryo DPS with Shenhe backing him up as a strong Cryo buffer and support unit. Xiangling will join the roster as the secondary damage dealer and grants her strong Pyro abilities to activate Melt. The final member of the team is Bennett, who joins Wriothesley in battle to provide healing and generally strong Pyro support.

I personally prefer Frozen-based teams for Wriothesley over Melt ones, so I would choose a Frozen team for him, but both elemental reactions are very strong options for his team.

About the author