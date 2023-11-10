Best weapons for Furina in Genshin Impact

It completely depends on how you want to build her.

Furina of Fontaine is a powerful five-star Hydro Sword character in Genshin Impact capable of supplying the team with amazing support or high damage depending on what kind of gear you equip her with, including her chosen weapon.

Her unmatched versatility is both a helpful tool and a hindrance, as it allows you to build her in numerous ways, which also means there can be an overwhelming amount of options. There’s a lot to consider with Furina’s extremely unique skillset, so here’s how you can select a strong sword for her and all of the best weapons for her.

What’s the best weapon for Furina in Genshin Impact?

Furina’s best weapon varies drastically depending on whether you choose to build her for a secondary damage-dealing role or a support-focused one. Regardless of which role you choose, you’ll still want to heavily prioritize health points on her weapon since her abilities scale off them.

If you’re leaning into a secondary damage-dealing role for Furina, statistics like critical rate and critical damage should be your focus with the weapon you choose. But if support is more where you want her focus to lie, then energy recharge is far more important for her.

Since Furina is sort of the Hydro Archon, she has a powerful ability allowing her to freely switch between Pneuma and Ousia. Her Pneuma-based skillset is suited for support while her Ousia abilities lend themselves to damage dealing, so you’re sort of building a two-in-one character when choosing her weapon.

Furina’s best weapon in Genshin Impact

The overall best weapon you can grant Furina is her signature five-star sword Splendor of Tranquil Waters. This weapon complements all of her unique skills and abilities better than any other sword can since it was designed just for her.

Furina’s signature weapon will be very tough to obtain though since it will only ever be featured when she is, so if you’ve pulled for Furina over Baizhu and obtained her, you likely don’t have enough Wishes to also get her weapon. You can wait until the next time she comes around since her weapon will return then, or you can choose another strong sword for her instead.

Furina has quite a few aquatic allies she’ll summon in battle. Image via miHoYo

Best five-star swords for Furina in Genshin Impact

Five-star weapons are always the best choice for any character since they supply the most power effects and statistic boosts. There are four solid five-star swords you can choose to equip on Furina.

Furina’s best five-star sword is Splendor of Tranquil Waters.

Splendor of Tranquil Waters

Furina’s skillset will greatly benefit from Splendor of Tranquil Waters “Dawn and Dusk by the Lake” ability that boosts elemental skill damage by eight percent for six seconds after the equipping character has their health points increased or decreased. This can stack up to three times and can be activated once every 0.2 seconds.

When other members of the party have their own health points increased or decreased, the equipping recruit then has their maximum health points raised by 14 percent for six seconds. This can stack up to two times and can be triggered once every 0.2 seconds.

All of the effects of this weapon can be activated regardless of whether Furina is on the battlefield. Splendor of Tranquil Waters has critical damage as its secondary statistic, so it’s generally better for Furina if you’re playing her in a damage-dealing-oriented role rather than a support one.

Key of Khaj-Nisut

The “Sunken Song of the Sands” ability raises the equipping character’s health points by 20 percent. When an elemental skill strikes an opponent, the Grand Hymn effect is then activated for 20 seconds.

Grand Hymn raises the equipping character’s elemental mastery by 0.12 percent of their maximum health points. This can be activated once every 0.3 seconds and can stack up to three times.

When three stacks of Grand Hymn have been obtained or when the third stack is refreshed, the elemental mastery of nearby party members is raised by 0.2 percent of the equipping recruit’s maximum health for 20 seconds. The Key of Khaj-Nisut sword features buildable health points, which is a great boost for Furina since she scales off them.

Her versatility means you have many options. Image via miHoYo

Skyward Blade

The Skyward set is fairly reliable and versatile enough to fit most playable characters, which is why Skyward Blade works for Furina. The “Sky-Piercing Fang” ability raises critical rate by four percent.

Skypiercing Might will become activated whenever an elemental burst is used to boost movement speed by 10 percent, raise attack speed by 10 percent, and increase normal and charged attack hits so they deal extra damage equal to 20 percent of attack.

The Skypiercing Might effect will be active for 10 seconds. Skyward Blade also has buildable energy recharge, which is a strong statistic to build for a more support-oriented Furina. This weapon is a nice balance if you want your Furina to be both a decent damage-dealer and support unit since it supplies boosts to both.

Primordial Jade Cutter

Since Primordial Jade Cutter supplies a 20 percent health points boost through the “Protector’s Virtue” effect, it’s a great choice for enhancing Furina’s overall skillset. This sword provides an attack boost based on 1.2 percent of the equipping character’s maximum health points.

Additionally, this weapon has buildable critical rate to help raise Furina land critical hits more frequently.

Best four-star swords for Furina in Genshin Impact

Since five-star weapons are tough to obtain, you’ll likely find yourself granting Furina a four-star weapon instead. Luckily, Furina has a solid number of powerful four-star weaponry you can choose from.

Regardless of how you are building Furina, Festering Desire is the overall best four-star sword you can equip her with.

Furina has led a long and tragic life, but she’s finally free now. Image via miHoYo

Festering Desire

Festering Desire’s “Undying Admiration” ability raises elemental skill damage by 16 percent and boosts elemental skill critical rate by six percent. This sword also has energy recharge as its secondary statistic which makes it the perfect tool for a fairly balanced damage dealer and support version of Furina.

The Dockhand’s Assistant

For a more support-oriented Furina build, The Dockhand’s Assistant is a solid choice for her. The “Sea Shanty” ability of this weapon grants a Stoic Symbol lasting 30 seconds after the equipping character is healed or supplies healing to their team.

Up to three symbols can be accumulated. When an elemental skill or burst is used, all symbols are consumed to activate the Roused effect for 10 seconds. Each symbol consumed will supply 40 elemental mastery and two energy restored two seconds after the effect occurs.

The Roused effect can be activated once every 15 seconds and symbols can be accumulated even when the wearer is not on the battlefield. The Dockhand’s Assistant has buildable health points.

Wolf-Fang

The “Northwind Wolf” ability raises the damage dealt through elemental skills and elemental bursts by 16 percent. When an elemental skill strikes an enemy, its critical rate is boosted by two percent. When an elemental burst hits an opponent, its critical rate is also boosted by two percent.

Both effects last 10 seconds separately, can stack up to four times, and may be activated once every 0.1 seconds. Wolf-Fang also has critical rate as its secondary statistic.

Furina is one of Teyvat’s most complex characters. Image via miHoYo

Favonius Sword

The Favonius Sword comes with the “Windfall” ability which causes critical hits to have a 60 percent chance of generating a small number of elemental particles. These particles then restore six energy for the equipping character.

This effect may only be activated once every 12 seconds. Favonius Sword also comes with buildable energy recharge. This is the weapon I’m currently using on my Furina for a more support-oriented build and it works very well for her.

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman

The “Ironbone” ability boosts elemental skill critical rate by eight percent. Energy recharge is boosted by 16 percent for five seconds after an elemental skill has been used.

The Fleuve Cendre Ferryman sword has energy recharge you can raise as you build this weapon over time.

Best three-star swords for Furina in Genshin Impact

There are no great three-star swords for Furina and you should avoid using one if you can. Their effects are quite weak and they don’t boost her general statistics as much as you’ll want them to.

The best three-star sword you can grant Furina is Skyrider Sword, but it’s still a fairly weak choice for her.

Skyrider Sword

The “Determination” ability raises attack and movement speed by 12 percent for 15 seconds after an elemental burst is used. This sword also has energy recharge as its secondary statistic, so it’s the overall best three-star you can use to raise Furina’s potential in either role you want to build her for.