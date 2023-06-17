Best weapons for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kaedehara Kazuha is Inazuma’s wandering samurai and an Anemo Sword unit capable of making any team lineup more effective in battle. If you’ve got Kazuha on your roster or hope to recruit him in the future then you’ll need to build and equip him with the best weapon possible.

Kazuha joined the roster of playable characters with the debut run of his “Leaves in the Wind” banner that was released on June 29, 2021. Since then, the Anemo Sword recruit has only had two reruns with the second one currently occurring throughout the second half of the Version 3.7 update.

This warrior will never let you down in battle due to his versatile skillset. Image via miHoYo

Related: 12 best Genshin Impact ships (non-canon)

The Anemo character is one of Genshin’s most powerful recruits and he’s also one of the most versatile characters in all of Teyvat. Because of this, choosing the right weapon for him may seem tricky as you might be struggling to decide how you want to build him.

What’s the best weapon for Kazuha in Genshin Impact?

When choosing a weapon for Kazuha, players will want a sword that has a fair balance between support and damage dealer characteristics. Overall, the most important aspects to build for him are:

Elemental mastery

Energy recharge

Since Kazuha is also a superb secondary damage dealer, ensuring he has a decent ratio between critical rate and critical damage is also essential. These four assets are the most important for him overall, although some weapons will have other statistics too.

All of the best weapons for Kazuha are discussed at the lowest level so players can see where each weapon starts. As you build his weapon up, its effects will slowly become more powerful.

The Anemo character is extremely in tune with nature, which helps him dominate in any battle. Image via miHoYo

Kazuha’s best weapon in Genshin Impact

The ultimate best choice for Kazuha is Freedom-Sworn. This is his signature sword and was designed specifically for his skillset which is why it suits him perfectly.

Freedom-Sworn has the “Revolutionary Chorale” ability that raises damage by 10 percent. When the wielder of this weapon activates elemental reactions, they then receive one Sigil of Rebellion.

Players can activate this effect once every 0.5 seconds, regardless of whether the equipping recruit is active on the battlefield. Once two Sigils of Rebellion have been accumulated, both will then be consumed to apply the “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” effect for 12 seconds on all party members.

The “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” effect raises normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16 percent and increases attack by 20 percent. After this effect has been activated, players cannot gain any new Sigils of Rebellion for 20 seconds.

Freedom-Sworn has elemental mastery as its buildable statistic players can increase over time. Overall, this weapon greatly amplifies all aspects of Kazuha’s skillset, including his effectiveness within elemental reactions and general strength as a support asset which is why it is the best option for him.

Kazuha flies through the air and rains down brutal damage with ease. Image via miHoYo

If you can’t get Freedom-Sworn or are seeking a different kind of sword, there are quite a few other weapons that are solid options for him too.

Best five-star swords for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Players who don’t have Freedom-Sworn should still try to equip Kazuha with a five-star piece of equipment since this will ensure he is built to be as strong as possible.

Mistsplitter Reforged

The Mistsplitter Reforged sword is a better choice for Kazuha when you are building him as a secondary damage dealer than it is when you want him to be focused on support. This “Mistsplitter’s Edge” effect of this weapon applies a 12 percent increase to elemental damage for all elements plus the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem.

The might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem applies the same buff at different levels depending on how many stacks of it are present.

With one stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem, an elemental damage bonus of eight percent is applied for the equipping characters element type.

With two stacks of Mistsplitter’s Emblem, an elemental damage bonus of 16 percent is applied for the equipping characters element type.

With three stacks of Mistsplitter’s Emblem, an elemental damage bonus of 28 percent is applied for the equipping characters element type.

A stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem may be gained by the equipping recruit in a few different ways.

One stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem is obtained when a normal attack deals damage. This stack will last for five seconds.

One stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem is gained when an elemental burst is used. This stack is active for 10 seconds.

One stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem is obtained when energy drops below 100 percent. This stack will be applied until energy reaches 100 percent.



All stacks gained will be calculated independently from the other active stacks. This weapon has critical damage as its buildable statistic, which is never a bad statistic to have but is one of the main reasons this weapon is better for a secondary damage dealer build for Kazuha than a support build.

The Anemo recruit hides a traumatic past and spends a lot of time meditating and reflecting on it. Image via miHoYo

Skyward Blade

The Skyward Blade is a well-rounded weapon that can amplify many different aspects of Kazuha’s skillset. The “Sky-Piercing Fang” ability raises critical rate by four percent.

Additionally, the Skypiercing Might effect is activated when an elemental burst has been used, which raises movement speed by 10 percent, increases attack speed by 10 percent, and causes normal and charged attack hits to deal additional damage equal to 20 percent of attack. This effect will be active for 12 seconds after it has been triggered.

Skyward Blade has energy recharge as its secondary statistic, which is one of the best aspects to build for Kazuha. If you’re hoping to use Kazuha as both a secondary damage dealer and support unit, this weapon is a solid choice for you.

Best four-star swords for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Four star-weapons won’t help characters truly maximize their potential, but since obtaining five-star weapons is tough, many players will need to use a four-star piece of equipment until they can obtain a better weapon for Kazuha. There are a few solid options for him, and players who refine any of these four-star weapons will make Kazuha even more effective.

Xiphos’ Moonlight

The “Jinni’s Whisper” effect of this weapon activates every 10 seconds and will grant the equipping character 0.036 percent energy recharge for every point of elemental mastery they have. This effect is active for 12 seconds, and 30 percent of the effect will also be applied to party members.

If multiple characters wield this weapon, the effects it applies can be stacked. Xiphos’ Moonlight’s benefits will be activated regardless of whether the equipping recruit is active on the battlefield.

This sword has elemental mastery as its buildable statistic which is one of the most important ones for Kazuha. Xiphos’ Moonlight is the overall best choice for Kazuha out of the four-star swords available to him.

Players can use the Swirl elemental reaction with Kazuha to help initiate other elemental reactions. Image via miHoYo

Iron Sting

This sword has the “Infusion Stinger” ability that increases all damage by six percent for six seconds after elemental damage is dealt. This ability can stack up to two times but can only occur once every second.

Iron Sting has buildable elemental mastery players can raise to increase Kazuha’s effectiveness at helping to dish out brutal elemental reactions.

Favonius Sword

With the “Windfall” ability of this weapon, critical hits have a 60 percent chance of generating a small number of elemental particles that then restore six energy to the equipping character. This ability can occur once every 12 seconds.

The Favonius Sword also has energy recharge players can build over time.

We gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.7 “Duel! The Summoners’ Summit!” on PC.

About the author