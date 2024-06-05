Clorinde is a five-star character in Genshin Impact, and as the strongest champion duelist of Fontaine, she’s very powerful.

To fully understand her strength, here’s the best Clorinde build in Genshin Impact.

How to build Clorinde in Genshin Impact

The people of Fontaine are always safe thanks to her. Image via HoYoverse

Clorinde is an Electro main DPS in Genshin and uses the Bond of Life mechanic to deal damage. She best functions as an Electro hypercarry with a fast-paced playstyle and short team rotations. She’s a powerful damage dealer who excels mostly in single-target damage but also deals AoE Electro damage with her Elemental Burst. Clorinde is very fun to play, but to make full use of her kit, you must equip her with good weapons and Artifacts, and level up the right Talents.

Weapons

An elegant weapon, for an elegant duelist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clorinde is an Electro sword user, which is fitting for a champion duelist of Fontaine. She’s an attack-scaling DPS who benefits from weapons with offensive stats. This means that Clorinde wants a weapon with high base attack, and preferably CRIT main stats, and luckily, she has a lot of options for both free-to-play players and light spenders. Here are the best weapons for Clorinde in Genshin Impact:

Absolution (five-star)

Mistsplitter Reforged (five-star)

Primordial Jade Cutter (five-star)

The Black Sword (four-star)

Lion’s Roar (four-star)

Finale of the Deep (four-star)

Absolution is Clorinde’s signature weapon and her best in slot is obviously her sword. It has a high base attack and gives a ton of CRIT DMG as the main stat, which is exactly what Clorinde wants. It also offers a unique passive that increases Clorinde’s CRIT DMG, and Bond of Life value, making this weapon perfect for her. Finale of the Deep is another solid option, and it’s completely free to play. It’s a craftable four-star sword with a decent base attack and a passive that increases Clorinde’s Electro damage.

Overall, any weapon with offensive stats works, but if you have extra Primogems to spend, you should get Absolution.

Artifact sets

Endless grind for endless justice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Essential to any build is good Artifacts, which increase your damage by a lot. While some Electro characters prefer Artifacts that increase their Electro damage and utility, Clorinde wants something different. Here are the best Artifact sets for Clorinde in Genshin Impact:

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy (four-piece)

Gladiator’s Finale (four-piece)

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is tailored for Clorinde, as it offers everything she needs. This set gives a stackable attack based on Clorinde’s Bond of Life. It increases her overall damage by 54 percent and is her best in slot set. You can farm this set in the Faded Theater Domain in Fontaine.

Another great option for Clorinde is the four-piece Gladiator’s Finale. It gives a ton of attack percent and increases the damage of Normal attacks of all melee units, which is perfect for Clorinde. The best part about this set is that you can farm it passively through the Artifact Strongbox.

Artifact stats and substats

She once worked as a bodyguard for the Hydro Archon. Image via HoYoverse

Getting the right Artifact set comes first, but getting the right stats and substats is just as important. Since Clorinde’s a hypercarry who scales with attack, her Artifact stats are straightforward. Here are the main stats you should look for when farming for her set:

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Electro DMG or ATK%

: Electro DMG or ATK% Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

While these stats may take a while to get, you also need to balance them out with good substats. You can ignore Energy Recharge, but you should aim for a good crit ratio and high attack percent in your substats.

Talent priority

Quick and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While some damage dealers require a lot of investment, Clorinde is different. Her main source of damage comes from her Bond of Life, which she triggers through her Elemental Skill and Burst. Although you can ignore her basic attacks, here are the talents you should prioritize:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Clorinde’s main damage comes from her Elemental Skill that converts her attacks into Electro. Her Elemental Burst is also important, since it increases Clorinde’s Bond of Life and deals AoE Electro damage.

Clorinde’s Constellations

A ton of Primogems for a ton of damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to Clorinde’s Constellations, they only increase her damage potential, meaning that her playstyle stays the same. While she certainly doesn’t need them, if you’re willing to spend some extra Primogems, you should aim for C1 and C2. They increase Clorinde’s Electro damage and give her Resistance to interruption, making them her best Constellations.

