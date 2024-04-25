Best Arlecchino builds in Genshin Impact

The fourth member of the Fatui Harbingers, Arlecchino, is a strong and dangerous assassin. To witness the full power of The Knave, here are the best Arelcchino builds in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino is a Pyro DPS character in Genshin Impact, and unlike most characters from Fontaine, who work around HP changes, Arlecchino uses the Bond of Life effect. This effect makes her best build slightly different than an average damage dealer.

How to build Arlecchino in Genshin Impact

Weapons

A budget signature weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Arlecchino is a polearm character, and luckily, Genshin Impact has plenty of damage options for both heavy spenders and free-to-play players.

Here are the best weapons for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact:

Crimson Moon’s Semblance (signature weapon) Staff of Homa Primordial Jade-Winged Spear Deathmatch Ballad of the Fjords Blackliff Pole

Her best weapon is the Crimson Moon’s Semblance signature polearm, which is available on a limited-time weapon Event Wish. It offers a solid amount of CRIT Rate and is designed to work with Arlecchino’s Bond of Life effect, granting her bonus damage.

Apart from the signature weapon, any polearm with a CRIT stat will do just fine for her. In terms of five-star options, there’s Staff of Homa and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear. If you don’t want to spend Primogems, any polearm from the Battle Pass and even the Blackliff Pole from the Starglitter Exchange will work. These weapons aren’t exactly free-to-play because you need the Battle Pass to get them, so if you want a completely free option, you can go for the White Tassel three-star polearm.

Artifact sets

There’s only one option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The artifact choice for Arlecchino is simple. While you can go for average DPS options, in update 4.6, Genshin Impact added a new Domain designed for characters who use the Bond of Life effect.

Here are the best artifact sets for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact:

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy (four-piece) Gladiator’s Finale (four-piece)

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy is her best-in-slot artifact set, and to make the most out of your Arlecchino, I highly suggest you farm for it. The set increases the character’s damage by up to 54 percent when the Bond of Life value increases or decreases.

The Faded Theater Domain for this set is located in the Nostoi Region, south of Fontaine, and is easy to find and farm. In the meantime, you can use the four-piece Gladiator’s Finale as a placeholder if you have it.

Artifact stats

As a Pyro DPS character who scales with ATK, Arlecchino’s artifact stats are also very straightforward.

Here’s what to look for on your artifact pieces when farming Domains:

Sands: ATK%

ATK% Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus

Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

You also want to look for ATK% and CRIT in every artifact’s substats. Ideally, aim at around 60-70 percent CRIT Rate and as much CRIT DMG as possible. This will ensure high and consistent damage when using Arlecchino on the field.

