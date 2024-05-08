Genshin Impact: Legatus Golem boss guide and how to beat it

With the new patch came a new world boss. Legatus Golem is a new world boss in Genshin Impact used for farming new materials for Arlecchino and other future characters.

Facing the Statue of Marble and Brass isn’t easy, so our guide will help you defeat him. Here’s everything you need to know about Legatus Golem’s location, how to unlock it, the best teams, and more.

How to unlock Legatus Golem boss in Genshin Impact

By exploring the new area, you can finally complete Fontaine. Image via HoYoverse

You unlock the new boss by starting a world quest called “Canticles of Harmony” on Petrichor Island. This is a new area that arrived in Genshin’s 4.6 version. By exploring the area, you will eventually reach the boss underground. To get to his location, step inside the arena and the boss will activate.

Legatus Golem’s location in Genshin Impact

The forgotten kingdom holds many secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upon doing the main world quest, you can explore the underground region of Petrichor where the boss is located. Once you reach the end of the “Faded castle,” you can unlock a teleport waypoint right in front of the boss room.

Legatus Golem’s mechanics and how to beat it in Genshin Impact

Learning the mechanics gets the job done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This boss fight is very straightforward. Upon entering the arena, the boss does a sneak attack by jumping off a pillar, which you can dodge. The main gimmick of the boss is the big Geo shield. You need to bring a Geo character or a Claymore user to break the shield. Another way to break his shield is to destroy the summoned totem, which prevents him from getting buffs. His strongest attacks are his slash attacks with a sword and AoE attacks with a violin, which can be easily dodged if timed correctly.

Best teams to use for Legatus Golem boss in Genshin Impact

Teamwork makes the dream work. Image via HoYoverse

Every boss has a weakness, and the mighty robotic centaur is no exception. You must form a strong team before facing him and turn his weakness into your advantage. The best way to counter his Geo shield mechanic is to use a Claymore or Geo character. If you only rely on destroying his totem, you need a strong DPS character who can inflict lots of damage. To take him down the fastest way possible, a strong off-field DPS character that deals a ton of damage might do the trick. Here are the best characters you can use against Legatus Golem.

Zhongli

Diluc

Yelan

Raiden Shogun

Bennet

Xiangling

Neuvillette

Furina

Arataki Itto

Ayato or Childe

What does Legatus Golem drop in Genshin Impact?

After a hard-fought battle, you need to use 40 original resin to collect the following rewards:

Mora

Fragment of Golden Melody

Agnidus Agate Sliver

Agnidus Agate Fragment

Agnidus Agate Chunk

Agnidus Agate Gemstone

Prithiva Topaz Sliver

Prithiva Topaz Fragment

Prithiva Topaz Chunk

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

Berserker artifact set pieces

Instructor artifact set pieces

Prayers for Illumination artifact set piece

Adventurer artifact set pieces

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set pieces

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set pieces

With Legatus Golem being the latest world boss added to the game, only Arlecchino currently uses his ascension materials, so if you want to build her fast, you’ll need to challenge this boss multiple times.

