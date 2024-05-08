Genshin Impact: Legatus Golem boss guide and how to beat it

With the new patch came a new world boss. Legatus Golem is a new world boss in Genshin Impact used for farming new materials for Arlecchino and other future characters.
Facing the Statue of Marble and Brass isn’t easy, so our guide will help you defeat him. Here’s everything you need to know about Legatus Golem’s location, how to unlock it, the best teams, and more.
How to unlock Legatus Golem boss in Genshin Impact
You unlock the new boss by starting a world quest called “Canticles of Harmony” on Petrichor Island. This is a new area that arrived in Genshin’s 4.6 version. By exploring the area, you will eventually reach the boss underground. To get to his location, step inside the arena and the boss will activate.
Legatus Golem’s location in Genshin Impact
Upon doing the main world quest, you can explore the underground region of Petrichor where the boss is located. Once you reach the end of the “Faded castle,” you can unlock a teleport waypoint right in front of the boss room.
Legatus Golem’s mechanics and how to beat it in Genshin Impact
This boss fight is very straightforward. Upon entering the arena, the boss does a sneak attack by jumping off a pillar, which you can dodge. The main gimmick of the boss is the big Geo shield. You need to bring a Geo character or a Claymore user to break the shield. Another way to break his shield is to destroy the summoned totem, which prevents him from getting buffs. His strongest attacks are his slash attacks with a sword and AoE attacks with a violin, which can be easily dodged if timed correctly.
Best teams to use for Legatus Golem boss in Genshin Impact
Every boss has a weakness, and the mighty robotic centaur is no exception. You must form a strong team before facing him and turn his weakness into your advantage. The best way to counter his Geo shield mechanic is to use a Claymore or Geo character. If you only rely on destroying his totem, you need a strong DPS character who can inflict lots of damage. To take him down the fastest way possible, a strong off-field DPS character that deals a ton of damage might do the trick. Here are the best characters you can use against Legatus Golem.
- Zhongli
- Diluc
- Yelan
- Raiden Shogun
- Bennet
- Xiangling
- Neuvillette
- Furina
- Arataki Itto
- Ayato or Childe
What does Legatus Golem drop in Genshin Impact?
After a hard-fought battle, you need to use 40 original resin to collect the following rewards:
- Mora
- Fragment of Golden Melody
- Agnidus Agate Sliver
- Agnidus Agate Fragment
- Agnidus Agate Chunk
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone
- Berserker artifact set pieces
- Instructor artifact set pieces
- Prayers for Illumination artifact set piece
- Adventurer artifact set pieces
- Gladiator’s Finale artifact set pieces
- Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set pieces
With Legatus Golem being the latest world boss added to the game, only Arlecchino currently uses his ascension materials, so if you want to build her fast, you’ll need to challenge this boss multiple times.