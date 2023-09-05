Best teams for Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Geo Archon who presides over Liyue is Zhongli, a powerful five-star force who possesses some of the most unique abilities in all of Teyvat.

Zhongli wields a polearm and has the toughest shields you’ll find with any playable recruit, which means he slots well within most team lineups. The Geo Archon is a very versatile character, but if you want to maximize his powerful support skillset, you should have Zhongli join the best team possible for him.

The best Zhongli team in Genshin Impact

To build Zhongli the best team possible, you’ll want to create a well-rounded lineup composed of recruits who are focused on elemental reactions or otherwise possess strong synergy to dish out massive damage. Some characters will only work well with specific elements or character types, but Zhongli’s impressive versatility allows him to truly shine with just about any team you place him on.

Generally, the best team lineups for Zhongli will mostly look like the following.

The first member of your team should be your DPS or main damage dealer who is focused on fishing out the most damage possible. This character will likely spend the most time on the battlefield out of the team since they will be your primary source of damage.

, or , who fills in the cooldowns between the main damage dealer’s skills and also strikes foes efficiently. The third team member needs to be some kind of support unit , which can be Zhongli himself in the case of Zhongli’s best team. Zhongli will apply solid Geo support, but the best part of his skillset is the powerful shields he uses to keep the entire team safe.

Zhongli creates a powerful Geo pillar you can climb on to gain high ground in battle. Image via miHoYo

This outline may change depending on what characters you choose and one of the best parts of Zhongli’s abilities is that you really can’t go wrong throwing him into any team lineup you dream up. He will certainly synergize with some characters more than others, but his support skillset will ultimately benefit all Teyvat recruits.

Best Zhongli team compositions in Genshin Impact

Since Zhongli fits well within any team, there are essentially endless powerful team compositions for him. But the best teams for Zhongli overall include the following recruits.

Hu Tao Rarity: Five-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm

Kazuha Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Sword

Xiao Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Polearm

Yelan Rarity: Five-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Bow

Nahida Rarity: Five-star Element: Dendro Weapon: Catalyst

Arataki Itto Rarity: Five-star Element: Geo Weapon: Claymore

Raiden Shogun Rarity: Five-star Element: Electro Weapon: Polearm

Albedo Rarity: Five-star Element: Geo Weapon: Sword

Jean Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Sword

Venti Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Bow

Gorou Rarity: Four-star Element: Geo Weapon: Bow

Xingqiu Rarity: Four-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Sword



Zhongli has one of the most stunning elemental bursts in Teyvat. Image via miHoYo

1) Zhongli, Hu Tao, Kazuha, and Xingqiu

This team lineup is a Vaporize powerhouse composed of some of Genshin’s best recruits overall. Hu Tao runs the team as the main damage dealer applying Pyro wherever needed and Xingqiu brings Hydro into the mix as the secondary damage dealer helping to create the Vaporize elemental reaction.

Kazuha works as a general support unit that brings Anemo to the team but, more importantly, works to group enemies together and execute overall crowd control so that applying Vaporize is easy and efficient. The final team member is Zhongli himself, who keeps the team safe with his incredible shields. Zhongli’s shields are especially useful for Hu Tao since she has some complex health-draining skills that can be tough to manage otherwise.

If you’d prefer more Hydro instead of Kazuha’s Anemo support, Yelan can be swapped with him.

2) Zhongli, Nahida, Raiden Shogun, and Yelan

This team is focused on a few different elemental reactions to allow for various kinds of brutal damage dealing. Zhongli can create Crystallize with Raiden Shogun’s Electro or Yelan’s Hydro, Raiden Shogun and Nahida can create Quicken with Electro and Dendro, Yelan can activate Bloom based on this, and Raiden Shogun and Yelan can trigger Electro-Charged.

If you like playing with elemental reactions, this is a great team lineup for you. I prefer basing my team around various elemental reactions since I find this to be the most fun and effective way to play, so I would choose this team over most others when selecting the best team for Zhongli.

3) Zhongli, Arataki Itto, Albedo, and Gorou

Another powerful way to build a Zhongli team is to go all in on the Geo element and supply him with only Geo allies. This full Geo team will focus on making all foes weak against Geo and using the Crystallize elemental reaction.

Itto will be the DPS on the team, with Albedo backing him up as a strong secondary damage dealer. Both Zhongli and Gorou lend support to make for a brutal Geo lineup. I personally prefer teams that have a few different elements present over those that focus exclusively on one element, but this is a powerful lineup for all players who like to see what they can do with just one dedicated elemental team.

You can also swap in the Geo Traveler if needed, ideally for either Gorou or Albedo.

The Geo Archon will keep any team lineup safe throughout every battle. Image via miHoYo

4) Zhongli, Xiao, Albedo, and Jean

Just like Hu Tao, dedicated DPS Xiao really benefits from having a shielder at his side since some of his skills drain his abilities. Xiao’s best teams mostly include Zhongli, and one of Zhongli’s best options also includes Xiao.

Xiao will be your primary damage dealer in this team and Albedo will function as the secondary DPS backing him up in battle. Zhongli works as he usually does to supply support and Jean brings her Anemo healing into the mix. You can swap out Jean if you’d prefer another kind of support instead, but the double Geo double Anemo bonuses this team gains because two of each elemental type are present are quite powerful.

5) Zhongli, Nahida, Raiden Shogun, and Venti

This team is more based on the premise of having a full Archon team than practical functionality, although this lineup isn’t a bad one. Anemo and Geo aren’t the strongest combinations overall, and Electro with Dendro is much more powerful when Hydro is present. Therefore, it might be best to wait for Furina to release and then swap out Venti with her so you’ll still have an all-Archon team but one that synergizes a bit better.

In this team, Raiden Shogun will be your DPS, with Nahida as her backup DPS. Nahida can also run support as needed, but Zhongli and Venti will both be dedicated support units, so it’s best to have her focus more on damage dealing instead. You’ll find that this lineup is decently powerful while also being composed of solely the gods of Teyvat, which is a fun bonus.

