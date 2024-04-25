Arlecchino sitting and clapping.
Image via miHoYo
Category:
Genshin Impact

All Arlecchino Ascension and Talent materials in Genshin Impact

Rejoice.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 10:43 am

Arlecchino is the latest character to join Genshin Impact, the newest main DPS five-star, and the long-awaited fourth member of the Fatui Harbingers. Like many of the other characters in the game, she is also best used when completely ascended with fully upgraded talents at her disposal.

Recommended Videos

Fitting for her role as the director of the House of the Hearth, Arlecchino is a brutal DPS character who can lead your party to victory against almost any enemy. She is a flexible addition that can fit into multiple team options, whether you’re running with multiple Pyro characters or with a Hydro sub-DPS for a Vaporize-focused comp.

She will, however, need to be fully ascended with upgraded talents in order to get the most out of her unique skill set. Here are all of Arlecchino’s Ascension and Talent materials in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino’s Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino in a Genshin Impact teaser, shown thinking.
Father has arrived. Screenshot via HoYoverse

Arlecchino will need a good amount of resources for each ascension in Genshin Impact, including a hefty amount of Rainbow Rose, Agnidus Agate, and more. Here are all of the materials needed for each Ascension.

AscensionMaterials neededMora required
First Ascension (Level 20)One Agnidus Agate Sliver
Three Rainbow Rose
Three Recruit’s Insignia		20,000
Second Ascension (Level 40)Three Agnidus Agate Fragment
Two Fragment of a Golden Melody
10 Rainbow Rose
15 Recruit’s Insignia		40,000
Third Ascension (Level 50)Six Agnidus Agate Fragment
Four Fragment of a Golden Melody 20 Rainbow Rose
12 Sergeant’s Insignia		60,000
Fourth Ascension (Level 60)Three Agnidus Agate Chunk
Eight Fragment of a Golden Melody 30 Rainbow Rose
18 Sergeant’s Insignia		80,000
Fifth Ascension (Level 70)Six Agnidus Agate Chunk
12 Fragment of a Golden Melody
45 Rainbow Rose
12 Lieutenant’s Insignia		100,000
Sixth Ascension (Level 80)Six Agnidus Agate Gemstone
20 Fragment of a Golden Melody
60 Rainbow Rose
24 Lieutenant’s Insignia		120,000

Arlecchino’s Talent materials in Genshin Impact

To really take advantage of Arlecchino’s immense power as a DPS, you’ll need to level her up with Talent material to ensure that she is hitting as hard as she can be. With three skills at her disposal, she will need a good amount of materials to level up, but the grind is definitely worth it.

Talent levelMaterials neededMora required
Level twoThree Teachings of Order
Six Recruit’s Insignia		12,500
Level threeTwo Guide to Order
Three Sergeant’s Insignia		17,500
Level fourFour Guide to Order
Four Sergeant’s Insignia		25,000
Level five
Six Guide to Order
Six Sergeant’s Insignia		30,000
Level sixNine Guide to Order
Nine Sergeant’s Insignia		37,500
Level sevenFour Philosophies of Order
Four Lieutenant’s Insignia
One Fading Candle		120,000
Level eightSix Philosophies of Order
Six Lieutenant’s Insignia
One Fading Candle		260,000
Level nine12 Philosophies of Order
Nine Lieutenant’s Insignia
Two Fading Candle		450,000
Level 1016 Philosophies of Order
12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
Two Fading Candle
One Crown of Insight		700,000

If you’re looking to upgrade all three of her Talents, it will require:

  • Three Crowns of Insight
  • Nine Teachings of Order
  • 18 Recruit’s Insignia
  • 18 Fading Candle
  • 63 Guide to Order
  • 66 Sergeant’s Insignia
  • 93 Lieutenant’s Insignia
  • 114 Philosophies of Order
  • A whopping 4,957,500 Mora
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Arlecchino teams in Genshin Impact
Arlecchino, Lyney, and Lynette on the stage
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Best Arlecchino teams in Genshin Impact
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Best Arlecchino builds in Genshin Impact
Arlecchino sitting and clapping.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Best Arlecchino builds in Genshin Impact
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 25, 2024
Read Article All Genshin Impact codes (April 2024) – Livestream 4.6!
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Codes
Codes
All Genshin Impact codes (April 2024) – Livestream 4.6!
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Arlecchino teams in Genshin Impact
Arlecchino, Lyney, and Lynette on the stage
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Best Arlecchino teams in Genshin Impact
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Best Arlecchino builds in Genshin Impact
Arlecchino sitting and clapping.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Best Arlecchino builds in Genshin Impact
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 25, 2024
Read Article All Genshin Impact codes (April 2024) – Livestream 4.6!
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Codes
Codes
All Genshin Impact codes (April 2024) – Livestream 4.6!
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Apr 25, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.