All Arlecchino Ascension and Talent materials in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino is the latest character to join Genshin Impact, the newest main DPS five-star, and the long-awaited fourth member of the Fatui Harbingers. Like many of the other characters in the game, she is also best used when completely ascended with fully upgraded talents at her disposal.

Fitting for her role as the director of the House of the Hearth, Arlecchino is a brutal DPS character who can lead your party to victory against almost any enemy. She is a flexible addition that can fit into multiple team options, whether you’re running with multiple Pyro characters or with a Hydro sub-DPS for a Vaporize-focused comp.

She will, however, need to be fully ascended with upgraded talents in order to get the most out of her unique skill set. Here are all of Arlecchino’s Ascension and Talent materials in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino’s Ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Father has arrived. Screenshot via HoYoverse

Arlecchino will need a good amount of resources for each ascension in Genshin Impact, including a hefty amount of Rainbow Rose, Agnidus Agate, and more. Here are all of the materials needed for each Ascension.

Ascension Materials needed Mora required First Ascension (Level 20) One Agnidus Agate Sliver

Three Rainbow Rose

Three Recruit’s Insignia 20,000 Second Ascension (Level 40) Three Agnidus Agate Fragment

Two Fragment of a Golden Melody

10 Rainbow Rose

15 Recruit’s Insignia 40,000 Third Ascension (Level 50) Six Agnidus Agate Fragment

Four Fragment of a Golden Melody 20 Rainbow Rose

12 Sergeant’s Insignia 60,000 Fourth Ascension (Level 60) Three Agnidus Agate Chunk

Eight Fragment of a Golden Melody 30 Rainbow Rose

18 Sergeant’s Insignia 80,000 Fifth Ascension (Level 70) Six Agnidus Agate Chunk

12 Fragment of a Golden Melody

45 Rainbow Rose

12 Lieutenant’s Insignia 100,000 Sixth Ascension (Level 80) Six Agnidus Agate Gemstone

20 Fragment of a Golden Melody

60 Rainbow Rose

24 Lieutenant’s Insignia 120,000

Arlecchino’s Talent materials in Genshin Impact

To really take advantage of Arlecchino’s immense power as a DPS, you’ll need to level her up with Talent material to ensure that she is hitting as hard as she can be. With three skills at her disposal, she will need a good amount of materials to level up, but the grind is definitely worth it.

Talent level Materials needed Mora required Level two Three Teachings of Order

Six Recruit’s Insignia 12,500 Level three Two Guide to Order

Three Sergeant’s Insignia 17,500 Level four Four Guide to Order

Four Sergeant’s Insignia 25,000 Level five

Six Guide to Order

Six Sergeant’s Insignia 30,000 Level six Nine Guide to Order

Nine Sergeant’s Insignia 37,500 Level seven Four Philosophies of Order

Four Lieutenant’s Insignia

One Fading Candle 120,000 Level eight Six Philosophies of Order

Six Lieutenant’s Insignia

One Fading Candle 260,000 Level nine 12 Philosophies of Order

Nine Lieutenant’s Insignia

Two Fading Candle 450,000 Level 10 16 Philosophies of Order

12 Lieutenant’s Insignia

Two Fading Candle

One Crown of Insight 700,000

If you’re looking to upgrade all three of her Talents, it will require:

Three Crowns of Insight

Nine Teachings of Order

18 Recruit’s Insignia

18 Fading Candle

63 Guide to Order

66 Sergeant’s Insignia

93 Lieutenant’s Insignia

114 Philosophies of Order

A whopping 4,957,500 Mora

