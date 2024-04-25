All Arlecchino Ascension and Talent materials in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino is the latest character to join Genshin Impact, the newest main DPS five-star, and the long-awaited fourth member of the Fatui Harbingers. Like many of the other characters in the game, she is also best used when completely ascended with fully upgraded talents at her disposal.
Fitting for her role as the director of the House of the Hearth, Arlecchino is a brutal DPS character who can lead your party to victory against almost any enemy. She is a flexible addition that can fit into multiple team options, whether you’re running with multiple Pyro characters or with a Hydro sub-DPS for a Vaporize-focused comp.
She will, however, need to be fully ascended with upgraded talents in order to get the most out of her unique skill set. Here are all of Arlecchino’s Ascension and Talent materials in Genshin Impact.
Arlecchino’s Ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Arlecchino will need a good amount of resources for each ascension in Genshin Impact, including a hefty amount of Rainbow Rose, Agnidus Agate, and more. Here are all of the materials needed for each Ascension.
|Ascension
|Materials needed
|Mora required
|First Ascension (Level 20)
|One Agnidus Agate Sliver
Three Rainbow Rose
Three Recruit’s Insignia
|20,000
|Second Ascension (Level 40)
|Three Agnidus Agate Fragment
Two Fragment of a Golden Melody
10 Rainbow Rose
15 Recruit’s Insignia
|40,000
|Third Ascension (Level 50)
|Six Agnidus Agate Fragment
Four Fragment of a Golden Melody 20 Rainbow Rose
12 Sergeant’s Insignia
|60,000
|Fourth Ascension (Level 60)
|Three Agnidus Agate Chunk
Eight Fragment of a Golden Melody 30 Rainbow Rose
18 Sergeant’s Insignia
|80,000
|Fifth Ascension (Level 70)
|Six Agnidus Agate Chunk
12 Fragment of a Golden Melody
45 Rainbow Rose
12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
|100,000
|Sixth Ascension (Level 80)
|Six Agnidus Agate Gemstone
20 Fragment of a Golden Melody
60 Rainbow Rose
24 Lieutenant’s Insignia
|120,000
Arlecchino’s Talent materials in Genshin Impact
To really take advantage of Arlecchino’s immense power as a DPS, you’ll need to level her up with Talent material to ensure that she is hitting as hard as she can be. With three skills at her disposal, she will need a good amount of materials to level up, but the grind is definitely worth it.
|Talent level
|Materials needed
|Mora required
|Level two
|Three Teachings of Order
Six Recruit’s Insignia
|12,500
|Level three
|Two Guide to Order
Three Sergeant’s Insignia
|17,500
|Level four
|Four Guide to Order
Four Sergeant’s Insignia
|25,000
|Level five
Six Guide to Order
Six Sergeant’s Insignia
|30,000
|Level six
|Nine Guide to Order
Nine Sergeant’s Insignia
|37,500
|Level seven
|Four Philosophies of Order
Four Lieutenant’s Insignia
One Fading Candle
|120,000
|Level eight
|Six Philosophies of Order
Six Lieutenant’s Insignia
One Fading Candle
|260,000
|Level nine
|12 Philosophies of Order
Nine Lieutenant’s Insignia
Two Fading Candle
|450,000
|Level 10
|16 Philosophies of Order
12 Lieutenant’s Insignia
Two Fading Candle
One Crown of Insight
|700,000
If you’re looking to upgrade all three of her Talents, it will require:
- Three Crowns of Insight
- Nine Teachings of Order
- 18 Recruit’s Insignia
- 18 Fading Candle
- 63 Guide to Order
- 66 Sergeant’s Insignia
- 93 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- 114 Philosophies of Order
- A whopping 4,957,500 Mora