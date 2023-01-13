Genshin Impact’s Hypostyle desert might look like an empty land at first glance, but in reality, everything is hidden underground.

Several Teleport Waypoints and many rewards await players in these tunnels, as well as countless ruins and doors that require puzzle-solving to be opened and unblock the way.

Related: How to Unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact

To reach these undergrounds easier, Teleport Waypoints can prove to be very useful. Here’s how to unlock them in Genshin Impact’s Hypostyle desert.

How to unlock Hypostyle underground Teleport Waypoints in Genshin Impact

Southeast of the Mausoleum of King Deshret

Screengrab via MiHoYo

There are many Teleport Waypoints in the Mausoleum. The underground areas actually expand way beyond the ruin, and while you might unlock some Waypoints during your Golden Slumber’s quest, others can go beyond your radar.

The image above shows how to unlock the Teleport Waypoint located on the southeast corner of the ruin. To go there, you’ll have to enter the Mausoleum through the Easternmost Waypoint and then head to the left hallway.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

When coming near a locked door, interact with the book to open it and go through the hallway. You’ll arrive in a wide underground area with a platform that leads to a red portal. You won’t need to unlock it: simply glide down the platform, deeper into the undergrounds. Then, you’ll simply need to follow a long corridor and head right after the Seelie. You’ll naturally stumble upon the Teleport Waypoint.

Teleport Waypoints near the Dune of Magma

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To unlock the three Teleport Waypoints located near the Dune of Magma, enter the ruin through the east path, as shown below. You’ll begin by unlocking the Teleport Waypoint framed in red.

It’s out in the open, while both others are hidden underground. Enter the ruin and complete the puzzles to progress through it. You’ll have to guide two orbs by activating at the right timings so they aren’t swiped by the giant fans. It can be challenging to find the right timing, but don’t get discouraged.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

You’ll enter a wide area at one point, the middle Teleport Waypoint of the map standing at its center. Then, head right to reach the last Teleport Waypoint.