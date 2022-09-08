Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘SS’

After playing Wordle for a while, most fans have already found or developed strategies that fit their playstyles. But even with a strategy, there may come a point on certain days when you feel stuck. Maybe you found a couple of letters from the answer but you can’t seem to get past that point, either because you can’t think of many options or because there are too many.

If the letters you found today are two instances of “S” together, check out the list below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with “SS” to try on Wordle

ABYSS

AMASS

AMISS

ASSAI

ASSAM

ASSAY

ASSES

ASSET

ASSEZ

ASSOT

BASSE

BASSI

BASSO

BASSY

BLESS

BLISS

BOSSY

BRASS

BRISS

BUSSU

BYSSI

CESSE

CHESS

CISSY

CLASS

CRASS

CRESS

CROSS

CUSSO

DESSE

DRESS

DROSS

ESSAY

ESSES

EYASS

FESSE

FLOSS

FOSSA

FOSSE

FRASS

FUSSY

GASSY

GAUSS

GESSE

GESSO

GLASS

GLOSS

GOSSE

GRASS

GROSS

GUESS

GUSSY

HISSY

HUSSY

ISSEI

ISSUE

JESSE

KISSY

KUSSO

KVASS

LASSI

LASSO

LASSU

LASSY

LOESS

LOSSY

LYSSA

MASSA

MASSE

MASSY

MESSY

MISSA

MISSY

MOSSO

MOSSY

MUSSE

MUSSY

NISSE

NYSSA

OSSIA

PASSE

PISSY

POSSE

PRESS

PRISS

PROSS

PUSSY

QUASS

RASSE

RUSSE

SASSE

SASSY

SESSA

SISSY

STOSS

SWISS

TASSA

TASSE

TASSO

TOSSY

TRASS

TRESS

TRUSS

WHISS

Knowing where these two letters are can help you narrow down the list, and even though there are several options of letters to fill in the blanks, there are some patterns. For example, the “SS” can never be at the beginning of the word, but there are multiple words that contain “SS” and start with “S” as well. And the “SS” is always preceded (and succeeded, when it’s not at the end of the word) by one of the five vowels or “Y.”

Consonants like “B,” “C,” and “G” only appear at the beginning of these words, while “Y” is common at the end. Letters like “J” and “Z” appear only once on the entire list, and “X” is not a part of any of the words. But every item on the list has at least one vowel, so you can bet one of those will be present.

The standard strategy at this point in the game is to cross out all the options that don’t fit your current criteria, like the ones where the “SS” is in a different place than it should be and the ones containing letters that came out gray before. Starting from there, use your next guesses to include as many new letters as you can, which gives you the most information. Setting the “SS” aside and mixing consonants and vowels might bring better answers, but the choice of doing that or not depends on your playstyle.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).