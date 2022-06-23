Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘NK’

Wordle is a game that has become very famous after being widely shared on social networks by its players, this is largely due to its simplicity and the fun it can provide to these players.
Wordle has given many players an experience similar to solving crossword puzzles in the morning paper, only this time it’s on desktop or mobile devices.
Players who practice Wordle every day should already know some strategies and have already chosen their favorites. But new players may need some tips and tricks to improve their chances of getting to the final answer. Starting your attempts to find the secret word of the day by guessing the word ‘CARES’ is a great option as this word has some of the most commonly found letters in Wordle’s answers in good positions, meaning you will often notice some of the letters turning yellow or even green.
Related: Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words ending in ‘K’
If you’ve spent your first few tries and only managed to find out that the secret word of the day has ‘NK’, here are some five-letter words that have ‘NK’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work. to filter your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘NK’ to try on Wordle
- ankhs
- ankle
- ankus
- banks
- blank
- blink
- bonks
- brank
- brink
- bunko
- bunks
- chunk
- clank
- clink
- clonk
- clunk
- conks
- conky
- crank
- crunk
- dinks
- dinky
- drank
- drink
- drunk
- dunks
- finks
- flank
- flunk
- frank
- funks
- funky
- ginks
- gunks
- gunky
- hanks
- hanky
- hinky
- honks
- hunks
- hunky
- inked
- inker
- inkle
- jinks
- junks
- junky
- konks
- lanky
- links
- linky
- lunks
- manky
- minke
- minks
- monks
- oinks
- pinko
- pinks
- pinky
- plank
- plink
- plonk
- plunk
- prank
- prink
- punka
- punks
- punky
- ranks
- reink
- rinks
- shank
- sinks
- skank
- skink
- skunk
- slank
- slink
- slunk
- spank
- spunk
- stank
- stink
- stonk
- stunk
- swank
- swink
- tanka
- tanks
- thank
- think
- thunk
- trank
- trunk
- twink
- winks
- wonks
- wonky
- yanks
- zinky
- zonks
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.