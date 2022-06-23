Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘NK’

Wordle is a game that has become very famous after being widely shared on social networks by its players, this is largely due to its simplicity and the fun it can provide to these players.

Wordle has given many players an experience similar to solving crossword puzzles in the morning paper, only this time it’s on desktop or mobile devices.

Players who practice Wordle every day should already know some strategies and have already chosen their favorites. But new players may need some tips and tricks to improve their chances of getting to the final answer. Starting your attempts to find the secret word of the day by guessing the word ‘CARES’ is a great option as this word has some of the most commonly found letters in Wordle’s answers in good positions, meaning you will often notice some of the letters turning yellow or even green.

If you’ve spent your first few tries and only managed to find out that the secret word of the day has ‘NK’, here are some five-letter words that have ‘NK’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work. to filter your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘NK’ to try on Wordle

ankhs

ankle

ankus

banks

blank

blink

bonks

brank

brink

bunko

bunks

chunk

clank

clink

clonk

clunk

conks

conky

crank

crunk

dinks

dinky

drank

drink

drunk

dunks

finks

flank

flunk

frank

funks

funky

ginks

gunks

gunky

hanks

hanky

hinky

honks

hunks

hunky

inked

inker

inkle

jinks

junks

junky

konks

lanky

links

linky

lunks

manky

minke

minks

monks

oinks

pinko

pinks

pinky

plank

plink

plonk

plunk

prank

prink

punka

punks

punky

ranks

reink

rinks

shank

sinks

skank

skink

skunk

slank

slink

slunk

spank

spunk

stank

stink

stonk

stunk

swank

swink

tanka

tanks

thank

think

thunk

trank

trunk

twink

winks

wonks

wonky

yanks

zinky

zonks

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.