Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words ending in K

Trying to find the Wordle answer online may seem like cheating, but looking for hints can be a great way to move forward if you’re stuck. It can be very difficult to come up with five-letter words if you only have one green letter and you are almost out of tries.
You might have a hard time finding a word with a K at the end since there are numerous options to try. If you’re stuck and you don’t know what word to put down next, you can consult this list of five-letter words that end with the letter K. The list below is in alphabetical order.
- aback
- apeak
- baulk
- black
- blank
- bleak
- blink
- block
- brank
- break
- brick
- brink
- brisk
- brock
- caulk
- chalk
- chank
- chark
- check
- cheek
- chick
- chuck
- chunk
- clack
- clerk
- click
- clink
- cloak
- clock
- clunk
- crack
- crank
- creak
- creek
- crook
- cruck
- crunk
- drank
- dreck
- drink
- drunk
- flank
- flask
- fleck
- fleek
- flick
- flock
- flunk
- frank
- freak
- frisk
- frock
- gleek
- gopak
- hacek
- haick
- hopak
- kaiak
- kayak
- kiosk
- knack
- knock
- plank
- pluck
- plunk
- prank
- quack
- quark
- quick
- quirk
- reink
- sculk
- shack
- shank
- shark
- shock
- shook
- skulk
- skunk
- slack
- sleek
- slick
- slink
- slunk
- smack
- smirk
- snack
- snark
- sneak
- snick
- spank
- spark
- speak
- stack
- stalk
- stank
- stark
- stick
- stink
- stock
- stook
- stuck
- swank
- thank
- thick
- think
- thunk
- trank
- trick
- truck
- trunk
- tweak
- twerk
- whack
- whelk
- whisk
- wrack
- wreak
- wreck
- wrick
Players shouldn’t forget that it is always better to start with words they are familiar with. It is also important to not forget the possibility of repeated words.