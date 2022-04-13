Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words ending in K

Trying to find the Wordle answer online may seem like cheating, but looking for hints can be a great way to move forward if you’re stuck. It can be very difficult to come up with five-letter words if you only have one green letter and you are almost out of tries.

You might have a hard time finding a word with a K at the end since there are numerous options to try. If you’re stuck and you don’t know what word to put down next, you can consult this list of five-letter words that end with the letter K. The list below is in alphabetical order.

aback

apeak

baulk

black

blank

bleak

blink

block

brank

break

brick

brink

brisk

brock

caulk

chalk

chank

chark

check

cheek

chick

chuck

chunk

clack

clerk

click

clink

cloak

clock

clunk

crack

crank

creak

creek

crook

cruck

crunk

drank

dreck

drink

drunk

flank

flask

fleck

fleek

flick

flock

flunk

frank

freak

frisk

frock

gleek

gopak

hacek

haick

hopak

kaiak

kayak

kiosk

knack

knock

plank

pluck

plunk

prank

quack

quark

quick

quirk

reink

sculk

shack

shank

shark

shock

shook

skulk

skunk

slack

sleek

slick

slink

slunk

smack

smirk

snack

snark

sneak

snick

spank

spark

speak

stack

stalk

stank

stark

stick

stink

stock

stook

stuck

swank

thank

thick

think

thunk

trank

trick

truck

trunk

tweak

twerk

whack

whelk

whisk

wrack

wreak

wreck

wrick

Players shouldn’t forget that it is always better to start with words they are familiar with. It is also important to not forget the possibility of repeated words.