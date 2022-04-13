Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words ending in K

A handy guide for Wordle players.

Screengrab via Wordle

Trying to find the Wordle answer online may seem like cheating, but looking for hints can be a great way to move forward if you’re stuck. It can be very difficult to come up with five-letter words if you only have one green letter and you are almost out of tries.

You might have a hard time finding a word with a K at the end since there are numerous options to try. If you’re stuck and you don’t know what word to put down next, you can consult this list of five-letter words that end with the letter K. The list below is in alphabetical order. 

  • aback
  • apeak
  • baulk
  • black
  • blank
  • bleak
  • blink
  • block
  • brank
  • break
  • brick
  • brink
  • brisk
  • brock
  • caulk
  • chalk
  • chank
  • chark
  • check
  • cheek
  • chick
  • chuck
  • chunk
  • clack
  • clerk
  • click
  • clink
  • cloak
  • clock
  • clunk
  • crack
  • crank
  • creak
  • creek
  • crook
  • cruck
  • crunk
  • drank
  • dreck
  • drink
  • drunk
  • flank
  • flask
  • fleck
  • fleek
  • flick
  • flock
  • flunk
  • frank
  • freak
  • frisk
  • frock
  • gleek
  • gopak
  • hacek
  • haick
  • hopak
  • kaiak
  • kayak
  • kiosk
  • knack
  • knock
  • plank
  • pluck
  • plunk
  • prank
  • quack
  • quark
  • quick
  • quirk
  • reink
  • sculk
  • shack
  • shank
  • shark
  • shock
  • shook
  • skulk
  • skunk
  • slack
  • sleek
  • slick
  • slink
  • slunk
  • smack
  • smirk
  • snack
  • snark
  • sneak
  • snick
  • spank
  • spark
  • speak
  • stack
  • stalk
  • stank
  • stark
  • stick
  • stink
  • stock
  • stook
  • stuck
  • swank
  • thank
  • thick
  • think
  • thunk
  • trank
  • trick
  • truck
  • trunk
  • tweak
  • twerk
  • whack
  • whelk
  • whisk
  • wrack
  • wreak
  • wreck
  • wrick

Players shouldn’t forget that it is always better to start with words they are familiar with. It is also important to not forget the possibility of repeated words.