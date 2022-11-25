Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I,’ ‘T,’ and ‘C’

Strategies are important for many Wordle players, and though most of them revolve around the first couple of guesses, knowing what to do after the first clues is what gets you the win. That is why, after getting the first letters from the answer, you can take a moment to look at your options and use your remaining tries wisely. It’s usually the point where people can get stuck as well, with no idea what to enter next.
If that is the point you find yourself at the moment, after discovering today’s word has an “I,” a “T,” and a “C” somewhere, check out the list and guide below.
Five-letter words with “I,” “T,” and “C” to try on Wordle
- ACTIN
- AITCH
- ANTIC
- ARTIC
- ATTIC
- BITCH
- CACTI
- CESTI
- CHIRT
- CHITS
- CINCT
- CISTS
- CITAL
- CITED
- CITER
- CITES
- CIVET
- CLIFT
- CLINT
- CLIPT
- CLITS
- COATI
- COITS
- CRITH
- CRITS
- CUBIT
- CUITS
- CULTI
- CUNIT
- CUTIE
- CUTIN
- CUTIS
- DIACT
- DICHT
- DICOT
- DICTA
- DICTS
- DICTY
- DITCH
- EDICT
- ETHIC
- ETICS
- EVICT
- FECIT
- FITCH
- GITCH
- HITCH
- ICTAL
- ICTIC
- ICTUS
- INCUT
- ITCHY
- LICHT
- LICIT
- LOTIC
- LYTIC
- METIC
- MICHT
- MITCH
- NICHT
- ONTIC
- OPTIC
- PICOT
- PITCH
- RECIT
- RECTI
- RICHT
- SICHT
- STICH
- STICK
- STOIC
- TACIT
- TELIC
- THEIC
- THICK
- TICAL
- TICCA
- TICED
- TICES
- TICHY
- TICKS
- TICKY
- TINCT
- TITCH
- TONIC
- TOPIC
- TORIC
- TOXIC
- TRIAC
- TRICE
- TRICK
- TUNIC
- TWICE
- TYPIC
- VATIC
- WITCH
In situations like this, where you already found three of the five letters but may not know exactly where they are, use the list above for inspiration as you try new placements. Cross out the words with the “I,” “T,” and “C” at the same places where they came out yellow before, which will guarantee you don’t repeat them. Also, cross out the words containing all the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses.
Over your next guesses, prioritize letters you haven’t used yet, mixing common and uncommon consonants and vowels like “E,” “H,” “N,” and “R” with the three letters you already found. If you want to set the “I,” “T,” and “C” aside for a while to focus on the new ones, you can do that as well, but it becomes even more important to update the list after each new guess to make sure you’re using all that information. You should be close to the answer within a couple of guesses.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).