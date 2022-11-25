Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I,’ ‘T,’ and ‘C’

Strategies are important for many Wordle players, and though most of them revolve around the first couple of guesses, knowing what to do after the first clues is what gets you the win. That is why, after getting the first letters from the answer, you can take a moment to look at your options and use your remaining tries wisely. It’s usually the point where people can get stuck as well, with no idea what to enter next.

If that is the point you find yourself at the moment, after discovering today’s word has an “I,” a “T,” and a “C” somewhere, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words with “I,” “T,” and “C” to try on Wordle

ACTIN

AITCH

ANTIC

ARTIC

ATTIC

BITCH

CACTI

CESTI

CHIRT

CHITS

CINCT

CISTS

CITAL

CITED

CITER

CITES

CIVET

CLIFT

CLINT

CLIPT

CLITS

COATI

COITS

CRITH

CRITS

CUBIT

CUITS

CULTI

CUNIT

CUTIE

CUTIN

CUTIS

DIACT

DICHT

DICOT

DICTA

DICTS

DICTY

DITCH

EDICT

ETHIC

ETICS

EVICT

FECIT

FITCH

GITCH

HITCH

ICTAL

ICTIC

ICTUS

INCUT

ITCHY

LICHT

LICIT

LOTIC

LYTIC

METIC

MICHT

MITCH

NICHT

ONTIC

OPTIC

PICOT

PITCH

RECIT

RECTI

RICHT

SICHT

STICH

STICK

STOIC

TACIT

TELIC

THEIC

THICK

TICAL

TICCA

TICED

TICES

TICHY

TICKS

TICKY

TINCT

TITCH

TONIC

TOPIC

TORIC

TOXIC

TRIAC

TRICE

TRICK

TUNIC

TWICE

TYPIC

VATIC

WITCH

In situations like this, where you already found three of the five letters but may not know exactly where they are, use the list above for inspiration as you try new placements. Cross out the words with the “I,” “T,” and “C” at the same places where they came out yellow before, which will guarantee you don’t repeat them. Also, cross out the words containing all the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses.

Over your next guesses, prioritize letters you haven’t used yet, mixing common and uncommon consonants and vowels like “E,” “H,” “N,” and “R” with the three letters you already found. If you want to set the “I,” “T,” and “C” aside for a while to focus on the new ones, you can do that as well, but it becomes even more important to update the list after each new guess to make sure you’re using all that information. You should be close to the answer within a couple of guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).