Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘N’

Even for pro Wordle players, some days will be tougher than others.

Sometimes, you might be feeling stuck, with no idea what to do next, after finding a couple of yellow letters in your first few guesses. The word of the day itself might not be that hard, but you still can’t piece it together with the information you have.

If today you found an “I” and an “N” somewhere in the word and you’re looking for some inspiration, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words with “I” and “N” to try in Wordle

ACING

ACINI

ACTIN

ADMIN

AGAIN

AGING

AHING

AIRNS

ALGIN

ALIEN

ALIGN

ALINE

ALOIN

AMAIN

AKING

AMINE

AMINO

AMINS

AMNIA

AMNIC

AMNIO

ANILE

ANILS

ANIMA

ANIME

ANIMI

ANION

ANISE

ANTIC

ANTIS

ANVIL

APIAN

APING

AUXIN

AVIAN

AVION

AWING

AXING

AXION

AYINS

AZINE

BAING

BAIRN

BASIN

BEGIN

BEING

BENNI

BAVIN

BINAL

BINDI

BINDS

BINER

BINES

BINGE

BINGO

BINIT

BINTS

BIONT

BISON

BLAIN

BLIND

BLING

BLINI

BLINK

BLINY

BINGY

BOING

BRAIN

BRINE

BRING

BRINK

BRINS

BRINY

BRUIN

BURIN

CABIN

CAINS

CAIRN

BOINK

BONIE

CANID

CHAIN

CHINA

CHINE

CHING

CHINO

CHINS

CANTI

CINCH

CINES

CINQS

CIONS

CLINE

CLING

CLINK

CNIDA

COIGN

COINS

COLIN

CONIC

CONIN

COVIN

CUING

CUMIN

CUNIT

CUTIN

CYNIC

DANIO

DEIGN

CONIA

CORNI

DENIM

DIENE

CUNEI

DINAR

DINED

DINER

DINES

DINGE

DINGO

DINGS

DINGY

DINKS

DINKY

DINOS

DINTS

DHONI

DIANA

DIANE

DIVAN

DIWAN

DIZEN

DJINN

DJINS

DOING

DRAIN

DRINK

DWINE

DYING

EIKON

EKING

ELAIN

ELFIN

ELINT

ELOIN

ENNUI

ENOKI

ENTIA

ENVOI

EOSIN

EXINE

EXING

EYING

FAINT

EATIN

FEIGN

FEINT

FICIN

FIEND

ENFIX

ENIAC

ENLIT

FINAL

FINCA

FINCH

FINDS

FINED

FINER

FINES

FINIS

FINKS

FINNY

FINOS

FIRNS

FLING

FLINT

FOINS

FUNDI

FUNGI

GAINS

GAMIN

GARNI

GENIC

GENIE

GENII

GENIP

FIRNI

GIANT

GINCH

GINKS

GINNY

GIPON

GIRNS

GIRON

GIVEN

GLINT

GOING

GONIA

GONIF

GRAIN

GRIND

GRINS

GROIN

GWINE

GYNIE

HAINT

HEMIN

HINDS

HINGE

HINKY

HINNY

HINTS

HONGI

HYING

ICING

ICONS

IDENT

IKONS

IMINE

IMINO

INANE

INAPT

INARM

INBOX

INBYE

INCOG

INCUR

INCUS

INDEX

INDIE

INDOL

INDOW

INDRI

INDUE

INEPT

INERT

INFER

INFIX

INFOS

INFRA

INGLE

INGOT

INION

INKED

INKER

INKLE

INLAY

INLET

INNED

INNER

INPUT

INRUN

INSET

INTER

INTIS

INTRO

INURE

INURN

INVAR

IODIN

IONIC

IRING

IRONE

IRONS

IRONY

IXNAY

JINGO

JINKS

JINNI

JINNS

JOINS

JOINT

KAINS

KANJI

KIANG

KILNS

KINAS

KINDS

KINES

KINGS

KININ

KINOS

KIRNS

KNIFE

KNISH

KNITS

KOINE

KYLIN

LANAI

LAPIN

LAYIN

LENIS

LEVIN

LIANA

LIANE

LIANG

LIENS

LIGAN

LIKEN

LIMAN

LIMEN

LIMNS

LINAC

LINDY

LINED

LINEN

LINER

LINES

LINEY

LINGA

LINGO

LINGS

LINGY

LININ

LINKS

LINKY

LINNS

LINNY

LINOS

LINTS

LINTY

LINUM

LIONS

LIPIN

LIVEN

LOGIN

LOINS

LUNGI

LUPIN

LYING

LYSIN

MAINS

MANIA

MANIC

MATIN

MAVIN

MEINY

MIENS

MINAE

MINAS

MINCE

MINCY

MINDS

MINED

MINER

MINES

MINGY

MINIM

MINIS

MINKE

MINKS

MINNY

MINOR

MINTS

MINTY

MINUS

MIRIN

MIZEN

MONIC

MONIE

MUCIN

MUNIS

NABIS

NADIR

NAEVI

NAIAD

NAIFS

NAILS

NAIRA

NAIRU

NAIVE

NARIC

NARIS

NEIFS

NEIGH

NEIST

NEWIE

NICAD

NICER

NICHE

NICKS

NICOL

NIDAL

NIDED

NIDES

NIDUS

NIECE

NIEVE

NIFFS

NIFFY

NIFTY

NIGHS

NIGHT

NIHIL

NIKAH

NILLS

NIMBI

NINER

NINES

NINJA

NINNY

NINON

NINTH

NIPAS

NIPPY

NIQAB

NISEI

NISUS

NITER

NITES

NITID

NITON

NITRE

NITRO

NITTY

NIVAL

NIXED

NIXES

NIXIE

NIZAM

NOILS

NOILY

NOIRS

NOISE

NOISY

NOMOI

NONIS

NORIA

NORIS

NUBIA

NUDIE

OHING

OINKS

OLEIN

ONION

ONIUM

ONTIC

OPINE

OPING

OPSIN

ORCIN

ORNIS

ORPIN

OVINE

OWING

PAINS

PAINT

PANIC

PATIN

PAVIN

PEINS

PEKIN

PENIS

PENNI

PIANI

PIANO

PIANS

PIING

PINAS

PINCH

PINED

PINES

PINEY

PINGO

PINGS

PINKO

PINKS

PINKY

PINNA

PINNY

PINON

PINOT

PINTA

PINTO

PINTS

PINUP

PIONS

PIRNS

PITON

PLAIN

PLINK

POIND

POINT

PORIN

PRINK

PRINT

PRION

PUNJI

PURIN

PYINS

QUINS

QUINT

QUOIN

RAINS

RAINY

RAMIN

RANID

RANIS

RAVIN

RAWIN

REIGN

REINK

REINS

RENIG

RENIN

REPIN

RESIN

REWIN

RHINO

RIANT

RICIN

RINDS

RINDY

RINGS

RINKS

RINSE

RIPEN

RISEN

RIVEN

ROBIN

RONIN

ROSIN

RUING

RUINS

RUNIC

RUTIN

SABIN

SAINS

SAINT

SARIN

SASIN

SATIN

SAVIN

SCION

SEGNI

SEINE

SENGI

SENTI

SERIN

SHINE

SHINS

SHINY

SIGNA

SIGNS

SINCE

SINES

SINEW

SINGE

SINGS

SINHS

SINKS

SINUS

SIREN

SKEIN

SKINK

SKINS

SKINT

SLAIN

SLING

SLINK

SNAIL

SNIBS

SNICK

SNIDE

SNIFF

SNIPE

SNIPS

SNITS

SONIC

SOZIN

SPINE

SPINS

SPINY

STAIN

STEIN

STING

STINK

STINT

SUING

SUINT

SWAIN

SWINE

SWING

SWINK

TAINS

TAINT

TAKIN

TEIND

TEINS

TENIA

THEIN

THINE

THING

THINK

THINS

TIANS

TIGON

TINCT

TINEA

TINED

TINES

TINGE

TINGS

TINNY

TINTS

TITAN

TIYIN

TIYNS

TONDI

TONIC

TOXIN

TRAIN

TRINE

TUNIC

TWAIN

TWINE

TWINK

TWINS

TWINY

TYING

TYIYN

UNAIS

UNBID

UNCIA

UNDID

UNFIT

UNFIX

UNHIP

UNICA

UNIFY

UNION

UNITE

UNITS

UNITY

UNLIT

UNMIX

UNPIN

UNRIG

UNRIP

UNTIE

UNTIL

UNWIT

UNZIP

URINE

USING

VEINS

VEINY

VENIN

VIAND

VIMEN

VINAL

VINAS

VINCA

VINED

VINES

VINIC

VINOS

VINYL

VIXEN

VYING

WAINS

WHINE

WHINS

WHINY

WIDEN

WIGAN

WINCE

WINCH

WINDS

WINDY

WINED

WINES

WINEY

WINGS

WINGY

WINKS

WINOS

WINZE

WITAN

WIZEN

WRING

XENIA

XENIC

YINCE

YOGIN

YONIC

YONIS

ZAYIN

ZEINS

ZINCO

ZINCS

ZINCY

ZINEB

ZINES

ZINGS

ZINGY

ZINKY

The two letters are still pretty common and appear with a wide variety of combinations, as you can see on the list above. That means you need to pay close attention to the information obtained from your previous guesses and elimination is your best bet. Use letters you have not used before, and if you don’t know where the “I” and the “N” are yet, don’t place them in the same positions of the word as you did before.

You should start by crossing out all the words on the list above that do not fit the criteria you already have. That includes words with any letters that came out gray today, as well as those where the “I” and the “N” are in places where you know they can’t be. Then, make your way through the alphabet with common letters like “A,” “E,” “L,” “R,” “T,” or even “Y.”

You can mix a few more uncommon letters if you want as well, though starting from the most common should give you the most information. The most important thing to do is not re-use any letters and placements that can’t give you any answers, except in the case of green letters.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).