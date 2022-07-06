Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘FL’

With a simple format that resembles the classic Mastermind, the web-based puzzle Wordle is one of the most popular games of the last few months. Each day, a new five-letter mystery word is up as the answer to the challenge, and players have 24 hours to guess it within a maximum of six tries. There are no clues to start, but the letters themselves turn into clues after each guess: they change colors to indicate if they are part of the word or not, and if they are in the correct position or not.

Depending on the strategy you adopted for Wordle, some days will be harder than others. You might end up feeling stuck after finding a couple letters, with no idea where to go next. If that is the case today, and all you found was an “F” followed by an “L” somewhere in your word, check out the list and guide below for some inspiration.

Five-letter words with “FL” to try on Wordle

FLABS

FLACK

FLAGS

FLAIL

FLAIR

FLAKE

FLAKY

FLAME

FLAMS

FLAMY

FLANK

FLANS

FLAPS

FLARE

FLASH

FLASK

FLATS

FLAVA

FLAWS

FLAWY

FLAXY

FLAYS

FLEAM

FLEAS

FLECK

FLEER

FLEES

FLEET

FLESH

FLEWS

FLEYS

FLICK

FLICS

FLIED

FLIER

FLIES

FLING

FLINT

FLIPS

FLIRS

FLIRT

FLITE

FLITS

FLOAT

FLOCK

FLOCS

FLOES

FLOGS

FLONG

FLOOD

FLOOR

FLOPS

FLORA

FLOSS

FLOTA

FLOUR

FLOUT

FLOWN

FLOWS

FLUBS

FLUED

FLUES

FLUFF

FLUID

FLUKE

FLUKY

FLUME

FLUMP

FLUNG

FLUNK

FLUOR

FLUSH

FLUTE

FLUTY

FLUYT

FLYBY

FLYER

FLYTE

REFLY

RIFLE

Only two of the words above don’t have the “FL” sequence at the start. That means two things: one, you are probably looking for words that start with “FL”; and two, you just found your answer if that is not the case.

Most of the words contain exactly one vowel (some have two, and “FLYBY” has none), so it might not be the best idea to focus specifically on finding vowels. Instead, use as many consonants as you can and try to combine them with different vowels (like “FLASH,” “FLIRT,” and “FLUMP”). Always cross-check the information you have with the words on the list, so you can maximize the information you get. Also, keep in mind that Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer, so watch out for those “S” at the end.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).