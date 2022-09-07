Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EE’

Wordle is a simple and fun game that can be enjoyed in different ways.

Many players are used to sharing their experiences on social networks, but in addition, it is also possible to challenge friends or relatives to get the secret word right with fewer attempts.

Getting a group of friends together to get everyone started at the same time can also be a fun option to see who can find the answer first, like a Wordle race.

To get good results, practice is very important, to find out which strategy suits each player best. While some like to start by guessing words with many vowels, other players prefer a more diversified approach, using words that have many common letters, to increase the chances of finding letters belonging to the correct answer, rather than eliminating a specific group.

But without a doubt, the best way to be able to find the answer quickly is not having to think about what words to try to guess. A ready-made list of four or five words with no repeated letters can reveal a lot of information in a short time at the expense of many attempts.

A possible list of words that fulfills this role well is: “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “SWORD”, and “PLUMB”. In addition, there is at least one other list with six words that leaves a few letters left out but also does not allow any errors in the final attempt to rearrange the letters.

Of course, if before reaching the last word on the list, five different letters are colored, it will not be necessary to continue, just rearrange the letters from there.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘EE’, here are some five-letter words with ‘EE’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘EE’ to try on Wordle

abcee

ackee

adeem

aglee

agree

ainee

akees

albee

allee

ameer

apeek

aweel

beech

beedi

beefs

beefy

beeps

beers

beery

beets

belee

besee

bleed

bleep

blees

boree

breed

breem

breer

brees

cadee

cheek

cheep

cheer

cleek

cleep

cooee

creed

creek

creel

creep

crees

cuvee

deeds

deedy

deely

deems

deens

deeps

deere

deers

deets

deeve

deevs

donee

doree

dreed

drees

dweeb

eejit

eerie

eeven

eevns

elpee

emcee

emeer

epees

etwee

exeem

feebs

feeds

feels

feens

feers

feese

feeze

fleer

flees

fleet

freed

freer

frees

freet

fusee

fuzee

geeks

geeky

geeps

geese

geest

gelee

ghees

gleed

gleek

glees

gleet

greed

greek

green

grees

greet

heeds

heedy

heels

heeze

hiree

idees

jeels

jeely

jeeps

jeers

keech

keefs

keeks

keels

keeno

keens

keeps

keets

keeve

kneed

kneel

knees

kreep

laree

leear

leech

leeks

leeps

leers

leery

leese

leets

levee

lycee

mamee

meeds

meers

meets

melee

mzees

needs

needy

neeld

neele

neemb

neems

neeps

neese

neeze

ngwee

ogees

payee

peece

peeks

peels

peens

peeoy

peepe

peeps

peers

peery

peeve

pewee

pheer

preed

preen

prees

puree

queen

queer

ragee

rakee

ramee

ranee

raree

razee

reech

reede

reeds

reedy

reefs

reefy

reeks

reeky

reels

reens

reest

reeve

resee

rupee

saree

scree

seeds

seedy

seeks

seeld

seels

seely

seems

seeps

seepy

seers

semee

sheel

sheen

sheep

sheer

sheet

siree

skeed

skeef

skeen

skeer

skees

skeet

sleek

sleep

sleer

sleet

smeek

smees

sneed

sneer

snees

soree

speed

speel

speer

spree

steed

steek

steel

steem

steen

steep

steer

sujee

sweed

sweel

sweep

sweer

swees

sweet

sycee

teels

teems

teend

teene

teens

teeny

teers

teeth

tepee

theed

theek

thees

three

topee

treed

treen

trees

tutee

tweed

tweel

tween

tweer

tweet

tyees

undee

upsee

urdee

veena

veeps

veers

veery

weeds

weedy

weeke

weeks

weels

weems

weens

weeny

weeps

weepy

weest

weete

weets

wheel

wheen

wheep

wowee

yeeds

yogee

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.