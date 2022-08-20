Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A,’ ‘E,’ and ‘T’

Finding the answer to the Wordle puzzle will usually be a simple enough task—at least for longtime players with good strategies. Each day, the game picks a different five-letter word as the mystery answer, and players must guess it in under six tries if they decide to do so. The words are always the same for all players on the same calendar day, but there are no clues to start. Each letter in your guesses turns into a clue based on how their placement and presence compare to the mystery word. That is why most popular strategies revolve around a good starting word, or a combo of words, with some of the letters that can give you the most information.

Some days, however, are more complicated than others, even if your strategy is good. Even the best players might often find themselves stuck after getting a couple of letters from the answer, with no idea what to do next. If today you need some inspiration, and you already know that the answer contains an “A,” an “E,” and a “T” somewhere, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words with “A,” “E,” and “T” to try on Wordle

ABATE

ABETS

ACETA

ACTED

ACUTE

ADEPT

AFTER

AGATE

AGENT

AGLET

ALATE

ALERT

ALTER

AMENT

ANENT

ANTAE

ANTED

ANTES

ANTRE

APTER

ARETE

ARMET

ARTEL

ASSET

ASTER

ATMEN

ATONE

AVERT

AXITE

AZOTE

BASTE

BATED

BATES

BATHE

BEAST

BEATS

BEAUT

BEGAT

BETAS

BETTA

BLATE

BLEAT

CADET

CARET

CARTE

CASTE

CATER

CATES

CESTA

CHEAT

CLEAT

CRATE

DATED

DATER

DATES

DEALT

DEATH

DEFAT

DELTA

DERAT

EARTH

EASTS

EATEN

EATER

ECLAT

ELATE

ENACT

ENATE

ENTIA

EPACT

ETAPE

ETNAS

ETYMA

EXACT

EXALT

EXPAT

EXTRA

FACET

FATED

FATES

FEAST

FEATS

FESTA

FETAL

FETAS

GATED

GATER

GATES

GETAS

GRATE

GREAT HAETS

HASTE

HATED

HATER

HATES

HAUTE

HEART

HEATH

HEATS

IRATE

KETAS

LATED

LATEN

LATER

LATEX

LATHE

LATKE

LATTE

LEANT

LEAPT

LEAST

LEPTA

LUTEA

MATED

MATER

MATES

MATEY

MATTE

MEANT

MEATS

MEATY

MENTA

METAL

NATES

NEATH

NEATS

OATEN

OATER

ORATE

OVATE

PALET

PASTE

PATED

PATEN

PATER

PATES

PEART

PEATS

PEATY

PETAL

PIETA

PLATE

PLEAT

PRATE

QUATE

RAMET

RATED

RATEL

RATER

RATES

RATHE

REACT

REATA

RECTA

RESAT

RETAG

RETAX

RETIA

SATED

SATEM

SATES

SAUTE

SEATS

SEPTA

SETAE

SETAL

SKATE

SLATE

SPATE

STADE

STAGE

STAKE

STALE

STANE

STARE

STATE

STAVE

STEAD

STEAK

STEAL

STEAM STELA

STOAE

SWEAT

TABER

TABES

TABLE

TACES

TACET

TACHE

TAELS

TAJES

TAKEN

TAKER

TAKES

TALER

TALES

TAMED

TAMER

TAMES

TAPED

TAPER

TAPES

TARED

TARES

TARGE

TARRE

TASED

TASES

TASSE

TASTE

TATER

TATES

TAUPE

TAWED

TAWER

TAWIE

TAWSE

TAXED

TAXER

TAXES

TAZZE

TEACH

TEAKS

TEALS

TEAMS

TEARS

TEARY

TEASE

TEATS

TECTA

TEGUA

TELAE

TELAR

TELIA

TENIA

TEPAL

TEPAS

TERAI

TERGA

TERRA

TESLA

TESTA

TETRA

TEXAS

THANE

THECA

THETA

TINEA

TOEAS

TOGAE

TRACE

TRADE

TRAVE

TREAD

TREAT

TREFA

TSADE

TUBAE

TWAES

TWEAK

URATE

VALET

VESTA

VITAE

WASTE

WATER

WETAS

WHEAT

YEAST

YENTA

ZETAS

The placement of the three letters you know can help narrow down the list. Even if you do not know exactly where they are in the word yet, you know at least one position where they can’t be, which is where they came out yellow for you. That information can cross out several options that do not fit your criteria for today’s Wordle puzzle.

After crossing out all those words, it’s time to find the remaining two letters in the answer. Starting from common letters like “L,” “N,” “R,” and “S,” make your way through as much as the alphabet as you need. However, you need to keep a few things in mind.

First, be careful with the “S” at the end when it marks the plural form of a word: those will never be the answer to Wordle, though they are valid guesses. Second, do your best not to repeat letters or placements that you know are incorrect. That might make you waste time, so you should keep crossing out all the words to which your current criteria do not apply. And finally, remember there is a possibility that one of the five letters is repeated, whether it’s the one you haven’t found yet or one of the three options you started this guide with.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).