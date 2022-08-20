Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A,’ ‘E,’ and ‘T’

Finding the answer to the Wordle puzzle will usually be a simple enough task—at least for longtime players with good strategies. Each day, the game picks a different five-letter word as the mystery answer, and players must guess it in under six tries if they decide to do so. The words are always the same for all players on the same calendar day, but there are no clues to start. Each letter in your guesses turns into a clue based on how their placement and presence compare to the mystery word. That is why most popular strategies revolve around a good starting word, or a combo of words, with some of the letters that can give you the most information.
Some days, however, are more complicated than others, even if your strategy is good. Even the best players might often find themselves stuck after getting a couple of letters from the answer, with no idea what to do next. If today you need some inspiration, and you already know that the answer contains an “A,” an “E,” and a “T” somewhere, check out the list and guide below.
Five-letter words with “A,” “E,” and “T” to try on Wordle
- ABATE
- ABETS
- ACETA
- ACTED
- ACUTE
- ADEPT
- AFTER
- AGATE
- AGENT
- AGLET
- ALATE
- ALERT
- ALTER
- AMENT
- ANENT
- ANTAE
- ANTED
- ANTES
- ANTRE
- APTER
- ARETE
- ARMET
- ARTEL
- ASSET
- ASTER
- ATMEN
- ATONE
- AVERT
- AXITE
- AZOTE
- BASTE
- BATED
- BATES
- BATHE
- BEAST
- BEATS
- BEAUT
- BEGAT
- BETAS
- BETTA
- BLATE
- BLEAT
- CADET
- CARET
- CARTE
- CASTE
- CATER
- CATES
- CESTA
- CHEAT
- CLEAT
- CRATE
- DATED
- DATER
- DATES
- DEALT
- DEATH
- DEFAT
- DELTA
- DERAT
- EARTH
- EASTS
- EATEN
- EATER
- ECLAT
- ELATE
- ENACT
- ENATE
- ENTIA
- EPACT
- ETAPE
- ETNAS
- ETYMA
- EXACT
- EXALT
- EXPAT
- EXTRA
- FACET
- FATED
- FATES
- FEAST
- FEATS
- FESTA
- FETAL
- FETAS
- GATED
- GATER
- GATES
- GETAS
- GRATE
- GREAT
- HAETS
- HASTE
- HATED
- HATER
- HATES
- HAUTE
- HEART
- HEATH
- HEATS
- IRATE
- KETAS
- LATED
- LATEN
- LATER
- LATEX
- LATHE
- LATKE
- LATTE
- LEANT
- LEAPT
- LEAST
- LEPTA
- LUTEA
- MATED
- MATER
- MATES
- MATEY
- MATTE
- MEANT
- MEATS
- MEATY
- MENTA
- METAL
- NATES
- NEATH
- NEATS
- OATEN
- OATER
- ORATE
- OVATE
- PALET
- PASTE
- PATED
- PATEN
- PATER
- PATES
- PEART
- PEATS
- PEATY
- PETAL
- PIETA
- PLATE
- PLEAT
- PRATE
- QUATE
- RAMET
- RATED
- RATEL
- RATER
- RATES
- RATHE
- REACT
- REATA
- RECTA
- RESAT
- RETAG
- RETAX
- RETIA
- SATED
- SATEM
- SATES
- SAUTE
- SEATS
- SEPTA
- SETAE
- SETAL
- SKATE
- SLATE
- SPATE
- STADE
- STAGE
- STAKE
- STALE
- STANE
- STARE
- STATE
- STAVE
- STEAD
- STEAK
- STEAL
- STEAM
- STELA
- STOAE
- SWEAT
- TABER
- TABES
- TABLE
- TACES
- TACET
- TACHE
- TAELS
- TAJES
- TAKEN
- TAKER
- TAKES
- TALER
- TALES
- TAMED
- TAMER
- TAMES
- TAPED
- TAPER
- TAPES
- TARED
- TARES
- TARGE
- TARRE
- TASED
- TASES
- TASSE
- TASTE
- TATER
- TATES
- TAUPE
- TAWED
- TAWER
- TAWIE
- TAWSE
- TAXED
- TAXER
- TAXES
- TAZZE
- TEACH
- TEAKS
- TEALS
- TEAMS
- TEARS
- TEARY
- TEASE
- TEATS
- TECTA
- TEGUA
- TELAE
- TELAR
- TELIA
- TENIA
- TEPAL
- TEPAS
- TERAI
- TERGA
- TERRA
- TESLA
- TESTA
- TETRA
- TEXAS
- THANE
- THECA
- THETA
- TINEA
- TOEAS
- TOGAE
- TRACE
- TRADE
- TRAVE
- TREAD
- TREAT
- TREFA
- TSADE
- TUBAE
- TWAES
- TWEAK
- URATE
- VALET
- VESTA
- VITAE
- WASTE
- WATER
- WETAS
- WHEAT
- YEAST
- YENTA
- ZETAS
The placement of the three letters you know can help narrow down the list. Even if you do not know exactly where they are in the word yet, you know at least one position where they can’t be, which is where they came out yellow for you. That information can cross out several options that do not fit your criteria for today’s Wordle puzzle.
After crossing out all those words, it’s time to find the remaining two letters in the answer. Starting from common letters like “L,” “N,” “R,” and “S,” make your way through as much as the alphabet as you need. However, you need to keep a few things in mind.
First, be careful with the “S” at the end when it marks the plural form of a word: those will never be the answer to Wordle, though they are valid guesses. Second, do your best not to repeat letters or placements that you know are incorrect. That might make you waste time, so you should keep crossing out all the words to which your current criteria do not apply. And finally, remember there is a possibility that one of the five letters is repeated, whether it’s the one you haven’t found yet or one of the three options you started this guide with.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).