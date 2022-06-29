Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘K’

Wordle challenges its players daily to find out which new secret word was chosen as the correct answer. Every day players have six attempts to guess the answer while the only clues are the letters used in each previous attempt.

It is common for players to use almost all of their Wordle attempts to get the right answer, but as they become more familiar with the game each day new strategies begin to emerge and make it easier to get it right before reaching the last chance.

Words with many vowels used in first attempts often help players narrow down the options for future attempts and can provide important clues to figuring out the right answer. From there, it’s a matter of finding the correct vowel positions found and figuring out which consonants make up the word. Keep in mind that it is possible the correct answer contains repeated letters.

If you used your first tries and only found that the secret word of the day has the letter ‘A’ and the letter ‘K’, here are some five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘K’ in them, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘K’ to try on Wordle

aback

abaka

ackee

acock

akees

akela

akene

alack

alike

alkie

alkyd

alkyl

amoks

amuck

ankhs

ankle

ankus

apeak

apeek

araks

asked

asker

askew

askoi

askos

awake

awoke

azuki

babka

backs

baked

baker

bakes

balks

balky

banks

barks

barky

basks

batik

baulk

bawks

beaks

beaky

black

blank

bleak

brake

braky

brank

break

burka

caked

cakes

cakey

calks

carks

casks

casky

caulk

chalk

chark

clack

clank

cloak

crack

crake

crank

creak

croak

darks

dawks

dhaks

drake

drank

dumka

ekkas

eskar

faked

faker

fakes

fakey

fakie

fakir

flack

flake

flaky

flank

flask

frack

frank

freak

gawks

gawky

hacek

hacks

haick

haika

haiks

haiku

hakes

hakim

hakus

hanks

hanky

harks

hawks

hooka

hopak

ikats

jacks

jacky

jakes

jauks

kabab

kabar

kabob

kadis

kafir

kagus

kaiak

kaifs

kails

kains

kakas

kakis

kalam

kales

kalif

kalpa

kames

kamik

kanas

kanes

kanji

kanzu

kaons

kapas

kaphs

kapok

kapow

kappa

kapus

kaput

karat

karma

karns

karoo

karri

karst

karts

kasha

katas

kauri

kaury

kavas

kayak

kayos

kazoo

kbars

kebab

kebar

kenaf

ketas

khadi

khafs

khaki

khans

khaph

khats

kheda

kiack

kiang

kibla

kinas

kippa

kivas

knack

knaps

knars

knaur

knave

knawe

knead

koala

koans

kofta

kokam

kolas

koppa

korai

koras

korat

korma

kraal

kraft

krais

krait

kraut

krays

krona

kulak

kurta

kvass

kyack

kyaks

kyars

kyats

lacks

laked

laker

lakes

lakhs

lanky

larks

larky

latke

leaks

leaky

macks

makar

maker

makes

makis

makos

manky

marka

marks

masks

mikra

mikva

muzak

naked

nakfa

narks

narky

nikah

oaked

oaken

oakum

okapi

okays

okras

otaku

packs

paiks

parka

parks

parky

paska

pawky

peaks

peaky

pekan

pikas

plack

plank

polka

pooka

prank

pucka

pukka

pulka

punka

qapik

quack

quake

quaky

quark

racks

raked

rakee

raker

rakes

rakis

rakus

ranks

sacks

saker

sakes

sakis

sakti

samek

sarks

sarky

shack

shake

shako

shaky

shank

shark

sikas

skags

skald

skank

skate

skats

skean

skoal

skuas

slack

slake

slank

smack

snack

snake

snaky

snark

sneak

soaks

spake

spank

spark

speak

stack

stake

stalk

stank

stark

steak

swank

tacks

tacky

taiko

takas

taken

taker

takes

takin

talks

talky

taluk

tanka

tanks

tarok

tasks

teaks

thack

thank

tikka

tilak

tokay

track

traik

trank

troak

tweak

ukase

umiak

vakil

vodka

wacke

wacko

wacks

wacky

waked

waken

waker

wakes

walks

warks

wauks

wekas

whack

wrack

wreak

yacks

yanks

yapok

yarak

zakat

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.