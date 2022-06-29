Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘K’

Wordle challenges its players daily to find out which new secret word was chosen as the correct answer. Every day players have six attempts to guess the answer while the only clues are the letters used in each previous attempt.
It is common for players to use almost all of their Wordle attempts to get the right answer, but as they become more familiar with the game each day new strategies begin to emerge and make it easier to get it right before reaching the last chance.
Words with many vowels used in first attempts often help players narrow down the options for future attempts and can provide important clues to figuring out the right answer. From there, it’s a matter of finding the correct vowel positions found and figuring out which consonants make up the word. Keep in mind that it is possible the correct answer contains repeated letters.
If you used your first tries and only found that the secret word of the day has the letter ‘A’ and the letter ‘K’, here are some five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘K’ in them, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘K’ to try on Wordle
- aback
- abaka
- ackee
- acock
- akees
- akela
- akene
- alack
- alike
- alkie
- alkyd
- alkyl
- amoks
- amuck
- ankhs
- ankle
- ankus
- apeak
- apeek
- araks
- asked
- asker
- askew
- askoi
- askos
- awake
- awoke
- azuki
- babka
- backs
- baked
- baker
- bakes
- balks
- balky
- banks
- barks
- barky
- basks
- batik
- baulk
- bawks
- beaks
- beaky
- black
- blank
- bleak
- brake
- braky
- brank
- break
- burka
- caked
- cakes
- cakey
- calks
- carks
- casks
- casky
- caulk
- chalk
- chark
- clack
- clank
- cloak
- crack
- crake
- crank
- creak
- croak
- darks
- dawks
- dhaks
- drake
- drank
- dumka
- ekkas
- eskar
- faked
- faker
- fakes
- fakey
- fakie
- fakir
- flack
- flake
- flaky
- flank
- flask
- frack
- frank
- freak
- gawks
- gawky
- hacek
- hacks
- haick
- haika
- haiks
- haiku
- hakes
- hakim
- hakus
- hanks
- hanky
- harks
- hawks
- hooka
- hopak
- ikats
- jacks
- jacky
- jakes
- jauks
- kabab
- kabar
- kabob
- kadis
- kafir
- kagus
- kaiak
- kaifs
- kails
- kains
- kakas
- kakis
- kalam
- kales
- kalif
- kalpa
- kames
- kamik
- kanas
- kanes
- kanji
- kanzu
- kaons
- kapas
- kaphs
- kapok
- kapow
- kappa
- kapus
- kaput
- karat
- karma
- karns
- karoo
- karri
- karst
- karts
- kasha
- katas
- kauri
- kaury
- kavas
- kayak
- kayos
- kazoo
- kbars
- kebab
- kebar
- kenaf
- ketas
- khadi
- khafs
- khaki
- khans
- khaph
- khats
- kheda
- kiack
- kiang
- kibla
- kinas
- kippa
- kivas
- knack
- knaps
- knars
- knaur
- knave
- knawe
- knead
- koala
- koans
- kofta
- kokam
- kolas
- koppa
- korai
- koras
- korat
- korma
- kraal
- kraft
- krais
- krait
- kraut
- krays
- krona
- kulak
- kurta
- kvass
- kyack
- kyaks
- kyars
- kyats
- lacks
- laked
- laker
- lakes
- lakhs
- lanky
- larks
- larky
- latke
- leaks
- leaky
- macks
- makar
- maker
- makes
- makis
- makos
- manky
- marka
- marks
- masks
- mikra
- mikva
- muzak
- naked
- nakfa
- narks
- narky
- nikah
- oaked
- oaken
- oakum
- okapi
- okays
- okras
- otaku
- packs
- paiks
- parka
- parks
- parky
- paska
- pawky
- peaks
- peaky
- pekan
- pikas
- plack
- plank
- polka
- pooka
- prank
- pucka
- pukka
- pulka
- punka
- qapik
- quack
- quake
- quaky
- quark
- racks
- raked
- rakee
- raker
- rakes
- rakis
- rakus
- ranks
- sacks
- saker
- sakes
- sakis
- sakti
- samek
- sarks
- sarky
- shack
- shake
- shako
- shaky
- shank
- shark
- sikas
- skags
- skald
- skank
- skate
- skats
- skean
- skoal
- skuas
- slack
- slake
- slank
- smack
- snack
- snake
- snaky
- snark
- sneak
- soaks
- spake
- spank
- spark
- speak
- stack
- stake
- stalk
- stank
- stark
- steak
- swank
- tacks
- tacky
- taiko
- takas
- taken
- taker
- takes
- takin
- talks
- talky
- taluk
- tanka
- tanks
- tarok
- tasks
- teaks
- thack
- thank
- tikka
- tilak
- tokay
- track
- traik
- trank
- troak
- tweak
- ukase
- umiak
- vakil
- vodka
- wacke
- wacko
- wacks
- wacky
- waked
- waken
- waker
- wakes
- walks
- warks
- wauks
- wekas
- whack
- wrack
- wreak
- yacks
- yanks
- yapok
- yarak
- zakat
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.