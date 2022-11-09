Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘B’

Wordle is a simple game that has a strategic complexity only the most assiduous players can discover. So don’t feel bad if you need some help with Wordle.

There are several groups of players who are studying ways to optimize their Wordle games. The ultimate goal is not always to win each game, but to discover how the game works and new ways to interact with it.

For example when studying word pairs to start with Wordle instead of the single best word. Studies like this reveal groups of letters that can be used in the first two attempts to do better during the other attempts. In case you were curious and want to try it, the word pair “COALS” and “NITER” have great results.

If you’ve used your first attempts and only found the correct answer has the letters “A” and “B”, but you don’t know what positions they occupy, here is an alphabetized list that might help you.

Five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘B’ to try on Wordle