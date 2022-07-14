Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘LI’

Wordle is the perfect game to play in the morning with coffee to get ready for the day. But it can also hide a challenging nature some days, especially when the right answer is an unusual or unfamiliar word for the player.
Being prepared for the toughest days can separate the average player from the one who wants to expand his winning streak to the fullest. To hit the secret word more consistently, players created and improved several different strategies. There are tips and tricks that can help any player, but there are also more elaborate options.
Some players like to turn Wordle into a kind of anagram game, betting their first tries on finding all the letters involved in the correct answer to sort them out in later tries. This strategy doesn’t work if Hard Mode is on, as it causes players to use letters that have been discovered previously. A simple way to apply this strategy is to guess the following words: ‘FAINT’, ‘CHEVY’, ‘PLUMB’, ‘SWORD’. This way, each trial tests a different letter and the chances of finding all the letters of the correct answer are high, so use the last two chances to arrange them in the correct answer.
If you’ve still used a lot of attempts and only discovered that the secret word starts with the letters ‘LI’, here are some five-letter words that start with ‘LI’, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words starting with ‘LI’ to try on Wordle
- liana
- liane
- liang
- liard
- liars
- libel
- liber
- libra
- libri
- lichi
- licht
- licit
- licks
- lidar
- lidos
- liege
- liens
- liers
- lieus
- lieve
- lifer
- lifts
- ligan
- liger
- light
- liked
- liken
- liker
- likes
- lilac
- lilts
- liman
- limas
- limba
- limbi
- limbo
- limbs
- limby
- limed
- limen
- limes
- limey
- limit
- limns
- limos
- limpa
- limps
- linac
- lindy
- lined
- linen
- liner
- lines
- liney
- linga
- lingo
- lings
- lingy
- linin
- links
- linky
- linns
- linny
- linos
- lints
- linty
- linum
- lions
- lipas
- lipid
- lipin
- lipos
- lippy
- liras
- lirot
- lisle
- lisps
- lists
- litai
- litas
- liter
- lites
- lithe
- litho
- litre
- lived
- liven
- liver
- lives
- livid
- livre
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.