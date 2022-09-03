Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘I’

Wordle is a fun and fast-paced game. Many players have matches that are less than ten minutes long.

But after discovering the correct answer of the day, the only way to play again is to wait for the next day, because starting at midnight a new word will be chosen as the correct answer.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letter ‘I’ in the beginning, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘I’ sorted alphabetically, so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘I’ to try on Wordle

iambi

iambs

icers

iched

iches

ichor

icier

icily

icing

icker

ickle

icons

ictal

ictic

ictus

idant

ideal

ideas

idees

ident

idiom

idiot

idled

idler

idles

idola

idols

idyll

idyls

iftar

igapo

igged

igloo

iglus

ihram

ikans

ikats

ikons

ileac

ileal

ileum

ileus

iliac

iliad

ilial

ilium

iller

illth

image

imago

imams

imari

imaum

imbar

imbed

imbue

imide

imido

imids

imine

imino

immew

immit

immix

imped

impel

impis

imply

impot

imshi

imshy

inane

inapt

inarm

inbye

incle

incog

incur

incus

incut

indew

index

indie

indol

indow

indri

indue

inept

inerm

inert

infer

infix

infos

infra

ingan

ingle

ingot

inion

inked

inker

inkle

inlay

inlet

inned

inner

inorb

input

inrun

inset

intel

inter

intil

intis

intra

intro

inula

inure

inurn

inust

invar

inwit

iodic

iodid

iodin

ionic

iotas

ippon

irade

irate

irids

iring

irked

iroko

irone

irons

irony

isbas

ishes

isled

isles

islet

isnae

issei

issue

istle

itchy

items

ither

ivied

ivies

ivory

ixias

ixora

ixtle

izard

izars

izzat

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.