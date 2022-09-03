Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘I’

Wordle is a fun and fast-paced game. Many players have matches that are less than ten minutes long.
But after discovering the correct answer of the day, the only way to play again is to wait for the next day, because starting at midnight a new word will be chosen as the correct answer.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letter ‘I’ in the beginning, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘I’ sorted alphabetically, so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words starting with ‘I’ to try on Wordle
- iambi
- iambs
- icers
- iched
- iches
- ichor
- icier
- icily
- icing
- icker
- ickle
- icons
- ictal
- ictic
- ictus
- idant
- ideal
- ideas
- idees
- ident
- idiom
- idiot
- idled
- idler
- idles
- idola
- idols
- idyll
- idyls
- iftar
- igapo
- igged
- igloo
- iglus
- ihram
- ikans
- ikats
- ikons
- ileac
- ileal
- ileum
- ileus
- iliac
- iliad
- ilial
- ilium
- iller
- illth
- image
- imago
- imams
- imari
- imaum
- imbar
- imbed
- imbue
- imide
- imido
- imids
- imine
- imino
- immew
- immit
- immix
- imped
- impel
- impis
- imply
- impot
- imshi
- imshy
- inane
- inapt
- inarm
- inbye
- incle
- incog
- incur
- incus
- incut
- indew
- index
- indie
- indol
- indow
- indri
- indue
- inept
- inerm
- inert
- infer
- infix
- infos
- infra
- ingan
- ingle
- ingot
- inion
- inked
- inker
- inkle
- inlay
- inlet
- inned
- inner
- inorb
- input
- inrun
- inset
- intel
- inter
- intil
- intis
- intra
- intro
- inula
- inure
- inurn
- inust
- invar
- inwit
- iodic
- iodid
- iodin
- ionic
- iotas
- ippon
- irade
- irate
- irids
- iring
- irked
- iroko
- irone
- irons
- irony
- isbas
- ishes
- isled
- isles
- islet
- isnae
- issei
- issue
- istle
- itchy
- items
- ither
- ivied
- ivies
- ivory
- ixias
- ixora
- ixtle
- izard
- izars
- izzat
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.