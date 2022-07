Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ as the fourth letter

Wordle is a game that develops players’ vocabulary. Every day a new five-letter word is assigned as the correct answer and other words must be guessed along the way.

There are always opportunities to search for words that match the letters that have already been discovered that day. Word lists are especially useful when you only know a few letters of the correct answer and are also a great way to learn new words.

If you’re struggling with the Wordle challenge after only discovering that the secret word has the letter ‘E’ in the fourth position, here are some five-letter words with ‘E’ as the fourth letter, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle

abbey

abled

after

agree

aider

alien

alley

alter

amber

angel

anger

annex

apnea

ashen

askew

asset

bagel

baker

baler

beget

beret

beset

betel

bevel

bezel

bicep

bleed

bleep

bluer

boney

bowel

boxer

breed

brief

bused

buyer

cadet

cagey

camel

cameo

caper

cater

cheek

cheer

chief

cider

clued

comet

corer

coven

cover

covet

covey

cower

creed

creek

creep

cried

crier

cruel

cyber

defer

deter

dicey

diner

diver

dopey

dowel

dozen

dried

drier

dryer

duvet

eager

easel

eaten

eater

egret

elder

embed

ember

emcee

enter

ester

ether

excel

expel

facet

fever

fewer

fiber

filer

filet

finer

fixer

fleet

flier

flyer

foyer

freed

freer

fried

gamer

gavel

gayer

gazer

given

giver

golem

goner

gooey

greed

green

greet

grief

gruel

harem

hater

haven

hazel

homer

honey

hotel

hovel

hover

hymen

hyper

idler

impel

index

infer

inlet

inner

inter

islet

jewel

joker

kneed

kneel

label

laden

lager

lapel

later

layer

leper

level

lever

libel

liken

linen

liner

liver

loser

lover

lower

lumen

maker

matey

melee

meter

miner

miser

model

modem

money

motel

mover

mower

navel

never

newer

nicer

nosey

novel

oaken

octet

odder

offer

often

olden

older

onset

order

other

otter

outer

owner

paler

panel

paper

parer

payee

payer

piney

piper

pixel

plied

plier

poker

poser

power

preen

pried

puree

purer

queen

queer

quiet

racer

ramen

rarer

raven

rebel

refer

renew

repel

reset

revel

rider

ripen

riper

risen

riser

river

rivet

rodeo

roger

rover

rower

ruder

ruler

rupee

safer

saner

scree

screw

semen

seven

sever

sewer

sheen

sheep

sheer

sheet

shied

shrew

sinew

siren

skier

sleek

sleep

sleet

sneer

sober

sower

speed

spied

spiel

spree

steed

steel

steep

steer

super

surer

sweep

sweet

taken

taker

tamer

taper

tenet

tepee

thief

three

threw

tiger

timer

token

totem

towel

tower

tried

truer

tuber

tweed

tweet

udder

ulcer

under

unfed

unmet

unset

unwed

upper

upset

usher

utter

valet

video

viper

vixen

voter

vowel

wafer

wager

water

waver

waxen

wheel

widen

wider

wiser

woken

women

wooer

woven

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.