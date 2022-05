Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘T’

Figuring out the answer to Wordle and its several spin-offs, as well as sharing progress on social media, has become a popular daily activity among players all over the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have six guesses and 24 hours to figure out what it is. There are no clues except the letters in each guess; they will change colors to indicate whether they are in the right spot, the wrong spot, or not in the word at all.

While the game is simple enough, even the best players and Wordle fans can get stuck. If all you know after a couple of guesses is the ending letter, like a “T” for example, you might need some inspiration. And this is where the list below comes in.

Five-letter words ending in “T” to try on Wordle

ABAFT

ABBOT

ABORT

ABOUT

ADAPT

ADBOT

ADEPT

ADMIT

ADOPT

ADULT

ADUST

AFOOT

AFRIT

AGENT

AGIST

AGLET

ALANT

ALERT

ALIST

ALLOT

ALOFT

AMBIT

AMENT

AMORT

AMRIT

ANENT

ANGST

APART

APORT

ARGOT

ARHAT

ARMET

ASCOT

ASSET

ATILT

AUDIT

AUGHT

AVANT

AVAST

AVERT

AWAIT

BEAST

BEAUT

BEFIT

BEGAT

BEGET

BEGOT

BERET

BESET

BESOT

BHOOT

BIDET

BIGHT

BIGOT

BINIT

BIONT

BLAST

BLEAT

BLENT

BLEST

BLOAT

BLUET

BLUNT

BLURT

BOART

BOAST

BOOST

BOULT

BRACT

BRANT

BRENT

BRITT

BRUIT

BRUNT

BUILT

BUNDT

BURET

BURNT

BURST

BUTUT

CADET

CANST

CAPOT

CAPUT

CARAT

CARET

CHANT

CHAPT

CHART

CHEAT

CHERT

CHEST

CHOTT

CIVET

CLAPT

CLAST

CLEAT

CLEFT

CLEPT

CLIFT

CLIPT

CLOOT

CLOUT

COACT

COAPT

COAST

COMET

COMPT

COOPT

COSET

COUNT

COURT

COVET

CRAFT

CREPT

CREST

CROFT

CRUET

CRUFT

CRUST

CRYPT

CUBIT

CULET

CUNIT

CURET

CURST

DAUNT

DAVIT

DEALT

DEBIT

DEBUT

DEFAT

DEIST

DELFT

DEMIT

DEPOT

DERAT

DICOT

DIDST

DIGHT

DIGIT

DIVOT

DIXIT

DOEST

DONUT

DOUBT

DRAFT

DREST

DRIFT

DRIPT

DROIT

DROPT

DUCAT

DURST

DUVET

DWELT

EBBET

ECLAT

EDICT

EDUCT

EEJIT

EGEST

EGRET

EIGHT

EJECT

ELECT

ELINT

EMMET

ENACT

EPACT

ERECT

ERGOT

ERUCT

ERUPT

ESCOT

EVENT

EVERT

EVICT

EXACT

EXALT

EXERT

EXIST

EXPAT

EXULT

FACET

FAINT

FAULT

FEAST

FEINT

FEIST

FIGHT

FILET

FIRST

FIXIT

FLEET

FLINT

FLIRT

FLOAT

FLOUT

FLUYT

FOIST

FOUNT

FRITT

FRONT

FROST

FRUIT

FUMET

GAMUT

GAULT

GAUNT

GAVOT

GEEST

GEMOT

GENET

GHAST

GHAUT

GHOST

GIANT

GIGOT

GLEET

GLINT

GLOAT

GLOST

GLOUT

GODET

GOEST

GRAFT

GRANT

GREAT

GREET

GRIFT

GRIOT

GRIPT

GRIST

GROAT

GROUT

GRUNT

GUEST

GUILT

GUYOT

HABIT

HADST

HAINT

HAUNT

HEART

HEIST

HELOT

HIGHT

HOIST

HORST

HURST

IDENT

IDIOT

INAPT

INEPT

INERT

INGOT

INLET

INPUT

INSET

ISLET

JABOT

JAUNT

JOINT

JOIST

JOUST

JURAT

KAPUT

KARAT

KARST

KEMPT

KNELT

KNOUT

KORAT

KRAFT

KRAIT

KRAUT

LARNT

LEANT

LEAPT

LEAST

LEGIT

LICHT

LICIT

LIGHT

LIMIT

LIROT

LOVAT

LUNET

LYART

MAGOT

MAIST

MANAT

MAYST

MEANT

MERIT

MIDST

MIGHT

MOIST

MOTET

MOULT

MOUNT

MULCT

NEIST

NIGHT

NONET

OBJET

OCTET

ODIST

ONCET

ONSET

ORBIT

OUGHT

OVERT

OWLET

PAINT

PALET

PEART

PETIT

PEWIT

PHPHT

PICOT

PILOT

PINOT

PIPET

PIPIT

PITOT

PIVOT

PLAIT

PLANT

PLEAT

PLUOT

POINT

POSIT

POULT

PREST

PRINT

PROST

QANAT

QUANT

QUART

QUBIT

QUEST

QUIET

QUILT

QUINT

QUIRT

QUOIT

RABAT

RAMET

REACT

REBUT

RECIT

RECUT

REEST

REFIT

RELET

RELIT

REMET

REMIT

REPOT

RESAT

RESET

RESIT

REVET

REWET

RIANT

RIGHT

RIVET

ROAST

ROBOT

ROOST

ROSET

ROUST

SABOT

SAINT

SALAT

SALUT

SAULT

SAYST

SCANT

SCART

SCATT

SCENT

SCOOT

SCOUT

SHAFT

SHALT

SHEET

SHENT

SHIFT

SHIRT

SHIST

SHOAT

SHOOT

SHORT

SHOTT

SHOUT

SHUNT

SIGHT

SKEET

SKINT

SKIRT

SKORT

SLANT

SLEET

SLEPT

SLIPT

SMALT

SMART

SMELT

SMOLT

SNOOT

SNORT

SNOUT

SPAIT

SPELT

SPENT

SPILT

SPIRT

SPLAT

SPLIT

SPORT

SPOUT

SPRAT

SPRIT

SPURT

SQUAT

START

STENT

STILT

STINT

STOAT

STOPT

STOTT

STOUT

STRUT

STUNT

STURT

SUINT

SWART

SWEAT

SWEET

SWEPT

SWIFT

TACET

TACIT

TAINT

TAROT

TAUNT

TEMPT

TENET

THEFT

TIGHT

TINCT

TOAST

TOROT

TRACT

TRAIT

TRAPT

TREAT

TROUT

TRUST

TRYST

TWEET

TWIST

TWIXT

UNAPT

UNCUT

UNFIT

UNGOT

UNHAT

UNLET

UNLIT

UNMET

UNSET

UNWET

UNWIT

UPLIT

UPSET

VALET

VAULT

VAUNT

VELDT

VERST

VISIT

VIVAT

VOMIT

WAIST

WECHT

WEEST

WHEAT

WHIPT

WHIST

WHORT

WIGHT

WORST

WRAPT

WREST

WRIST

WURST

YACHT

YEAST

ZAKAT

ZIBET

ZIZIT

The first step to narrowing down the list above is finding your vowels first. You can guess one or two vowel-heavy words, preferably ones that do not have a “T” or any letters that came out gray in your previous guesses. That way, you will get more information out of each guess, which gives you a better shot of finding the answer.

