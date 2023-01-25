Will there be a High on Life sequel?

High on Life, the latest title by Squanch Games, proved to be a hit when it was released in Dec. 2022. It went on to break several Game Pass records, such as being the biggest new release of that year and having the third-biggest launch of any title in its history.

Because of that, its players are pretty eager to know whether the studio, which was co-founded by Rick and Morty co-creator and actor Justin Roiland, will follow it up with a sequel.

But while the answer may seem like an obvious ‘yes’ based on its initial launch success, recent events involving Roiland have cast some doubt on a follow-up. He was charged with domestic abuse, to which he pleaded not guilty, and has since been dropped from Rick and Morty and resigned from Squanch Games.

Image via Squanch Games

The studio did say they plan to keep developing games while supporting High on Life without him, so it’s not totally out of the question, but it seems less likely. What’s more, Squanch Games have released four titles in their six-year-long history—High on Life, Trover Saves the Universe, Dr. Splorchy Presents: Space Heroes, and Accounting—none of which have had sequels, suggesting they prefer making new games.

Given how successful High on Life has been, however, it may be an exception. Only time will tell if that happens, though, and if it does, it won’t be for a while.