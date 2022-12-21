High on Life has broken pretty much every Xbox Game Pass record in scorching launch

The creators of Rick and Morty clearly know to make a fun and wild experience in the comfort of your own home. High on Life is Justin Roiland’s most recent gaming adventure and it’s breaking records.

The title was released on the Xbox Game Pass on Dec. 13, and in just over a week, High on Life is reaching new heights. It’s already the biggest 2022 launch from the Xbox Game Pass and sits third on the list of the biggest Game Pass launches ever. High on Life also broke the record for “the biggest single-player game launch on Game Pass ever.”

The Xbox team shared the news in a blog on Dec. 20. They wrote: “Thank you to the Xbox community and those who have joined us on this quest to save this crazy world from the alien cartel.”

It won’t be moving up to number one though. To rank highly in these lists, the title has to have a substantially high “number of hours played in the first five days of release.”

High on Life is Squanch’s first non-VR experience. The devs seem like they can deliver the goods no matter the task at hand. For those of you interested in giving it a test run, players wield talking guns and take on a wild, whacky cast of aliens who’ve threatened humanity. To avoid the human race being used as drugs, users will have to take on a whole alien army.

Hopefully, Squanch Games keeps bringing the heat to the gaming world after dominating with High on Life, and maybe soon they’ll start breaking their own records.