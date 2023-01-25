Justin Roiland resigns from Squanch Games amid legal troubles

The studio will continue its work without him.

Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty and voice actor of both titular characters, has resigned from Squanch Games, the video game development studio he founded in 2016, after being charged with domestic abuse.

Squanch issued a statement on Twitter, saying: “On Jan. 16, 2023, Squanch Games received Justin Roiland’s resignation. The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High on Life.”

Roiland was charged with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence, or deceit relating to an incident that happened in 2020 between him and a woman he was dating at the time.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney said: “Not only is Justin innocent, but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence.”

Roiland has also been dropped from Rick and Morty following the charges.

As for Squanch, the team will carry on with business as usual. High on Life, their latest title, released in Dec. 2022. They also released Trover Saves the Universe in 2019, Dr. Splorchy Presents: Space Heroes in 2018, and Accounting in 2016.