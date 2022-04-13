Where to find Gelmir Hero’s Grave in Elden Ring

There are so many things to do and see within the Lands Between. Elden Ring gives the brave and mighty Tarnished the opportunity to explore to their heart’s content with the variety of catacombs, mines, and other dungeons spread around the world. While it is great that there are so many different things to do in the game, finding a specific location within Elden Ring may prove to be a little more challenging than some Tarnished signed up for.

Much of the map is unknown to the player when they arrive in a specific area. The best course of action is to go and find the map piece associated with that region to get a better understanding of its layout and even different elevations. When players pick up these pieces, however, it does not unveil the different dungeons and specific locations within the region. Players have to search for and discover them on their own, which can be difficult in the cases of some catacombs and caves.

One catacomb, in particular, is the Gelmir Hero’s Grave. Those looking to obtain all of the Deathroots to feed Gurranq in the Bestial Sanctum will have to come to this gravesite eventually as there is one in a chest at the end of the dungeon. But it is not the easiest to find.

Screengrab via FromSoftware | Remixed by Dot Esports

Gelmir Hero’s Grave

The Gelmir Hero’s Grave is located on Mount Gelmir before the Volcano Manor. This is a sought-after dungeon due to the Deathroot obtained after defeating the boss at the end. There are actually a variety of ways for players to reach Mount Gelmir, and we’ll cover them here.

One way to get there is to traverse the Altus Plateau. Players can travel to the north side of the region and find a bridge that will take them to Mount Gelmir. This bridge crosses over a canyon that leads to the poisonous Shaded Castle.

Another option is to go around the Volcano Manor. Starting from the Altus Plateau area by the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace, players can make their way around the Mountain through the canyon. After a long ride on Torrent and dealing with some enemies that are not too happy to see the Tarnished, players will reach a long jutting rock that extends over the canyon they came in from. Using Torrent to jump across the canyon, players will find the Gelmir Hero’s Grave on the other side.

If players do not have the Dectus Medallion for the Grand Lift or do not want to take the alternative ruins path to the Altus Plateau, then can be captured by the Abductor Virgin at the bottom of the Raya Lucaria Academy to be transported to the Volcano Manor. From here, players can make their way outside of the manor and back-track through the mountain to get to the Gelmir Hero’s Grave.

The Gelmir Hero’s Grave is worth going out of the way for. In addition to the Deathroot found at the very end, players can also obtain fun items like the Ringed Finger and Mantis Blade, as well as the Bloodhound and Gelmir Knight armor sets.