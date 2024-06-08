When does No More Room in Hell 2 release?

No More Room in Hell 2 is the bone-chilling sequel to No More Room in Hell. If you enjoy horrifying zombie games, scratch a note on your calendars because the No More Room in Hell sequel now has an official release date.

Recommended Videos

First off, the title will land in early access later this year, before the independent development run wraps up (and the title officially launches) in 2025.

No More Room in Hell 2 release date

Halloween is about to become scarier. Image via Torn Banner Studios.

During the 2024 Summer Games Fest on June 7, an announcement trailer revealed No More Room in Hell 2 will officially launch in early access on PC via Steam on Halloween 2024—that means the official release date is Oct. 31.

According to the No More Room sequel’s official Steam page, this title will be in early access for at least 12 months, so the long-anticipated co-operative game has a fair bit more to run development-wise. This means No More Room in Hell 2 may differ once it officially launches. However, it will still be playable and have many features.

In fact, No More Room in Hell 2 will have a fully fleshed-out non-linear map with many points of interest and the following features:

Eight-player co-op.

Permanent character’s deaths.

Character progression.

Proximity VOIP and group communications systems.

Multiple enemy types and unique enemy counters.

Expansive inventory system with numerous ranged and melee weapons to suit every playstyle.

Explosives and traps.

Zombie dismemberment system

An evolving No More Room in Hell narrative.

No More Room in Hell 2 doesn’t have an official price yet. However, the devs stated the title would be shipped at a more reasonable price while in early access and would likely rise once it fully launched with its 1.0 version.

So, if horror games are your jam and you loved No More Room in Hell, the sequel, No More Room in Hell 2, is worth picking up while it’s in early access.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy