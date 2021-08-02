What is Patrick Mahomes’ rating in Madden NFL 22?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is at the top of his game—and at the top of a video game, too.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are primed for yet another run in the AFC and anything is possible with him under center. The stud QB is arguably the best in the business—and Madden 22’s ratings system agrees.

Kansas City’s quarterback is a part of the 99 Club, a small group of players who are at the maximum rating in Madden. No other QB is rated so highly, with Tom Brady behind him at 97. And after throwing for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns last season, it’s easy to see why.

Here’s the full list of Mahomes’ QB-related ratings in Madden 22.

Patrick Mahomes Madden 22 rating

Overall: 99

SPD: 81

ACC: 87

AWR: 97

SAC: 97

MAC: 93

DAC: 94

PAC: 96

RUN: 98