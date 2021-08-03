What is Justin Jefferson’s rating in Madden NFL 22?

Jefferson might just be the most underrated player in Madden 22.

Justin Jefferson broke out onto the scene last season by emerging as one of the most dominant young wide receivers in the NFL. Last year, Jefferson set the all-time rookie record for receiving yards at 1,400 on 88 catches, while reeling in seven touchdowns across the 16 games he appeared in.

Despite his status as one of the most prominent wide receivers in the NFL, however, Jefferson’s Madden 22 rating isn’t as jaw-dropping as one might expect.

Coming into the 2021 season, Jefferson will look to continue to make his mark on the league as a member of the Minnesota Vikings—a strong contender in the NFC. With a solid receiving core to support him and a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins throwing to him, Jefferson has the chance to put together an extremely strong sophomore campaign.

Here is Jefferson’s rating in Madden 22 as of ratings reveal week.

Justin Jefferson Madden 22 rating

Image via EA

Overall: 87

SPD: 91

ACC: 90

STR: 61

AGI: 92

AWR: 92

CTH: 91

CAR: 76

BTK: 81

JMP: 92

COD: 95