Gotham Knights is the latest strategy game to feature Gotham, although this time the city is missing some of its major characters. In this game, Batman and Jim Gordon are dead, leaving behind big shoes to fill by Batman’s family and the Gotham City Police Department. Many fans are curious how these two leading men were taken out of commission, with Gordon being a big question.

In Gotham Knights, Gordon is no longer a part of the GCPD and they have turned their backs on vigilantes. Here’s all the information you need to know about what happened to Gordon at the beginning of Gotham Knights.

What happened to Jim Gordon in Gotham Knights?

At the start of Gotham City, Gordon has been killed in the line of duty, likely while assisting Batman. Because of this, the GCPD no longer trusts vigilantes and will attempt to arrest any they see on site. This means that the Knights will have to be careful around the police, who now see vigilantes as just as bad as the criminals in Gotham.

Gordon’s death isn’t all bad, though. It helped inspire his daughter, Barbara Gordon, train to get out of her wheelchair and back onto the streets as Batgirl. Without his death, it’s unlikely that Barbara would’ve been able to recover so quickly. But the GCPD seems to have returned to its corrupt roots now that the straight-edge commissioner is no longer in the picture.

It seems that the GCPD is under new management that doesn’t look fondly at officers who don’t “fall in line.” In a cutscene in the early parts of the game, players can witness one of Gordon’s proteges being yelled at for holding on to Gordon’s vision of what the GCPD could be.