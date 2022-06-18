What does MonkaW mean? Twitch emotes origins & usage

MonkaW is a commonly used emote on Twitch meant to convey fear, worry, or concern. It is an altered version of the BetterTTV emote, MonkaS, which is zoomed in on the character’s face to exaggerate the character’s stressed expression further.

Image via BetterTTV

There are many variants of the ‘Monka’ face, but MonkaW is very popular. Twitch users can access the emote to both use and view by downloading BetterTTV, a third-party application widely used on the livestreaming platform.

Below we explain how users should use the MonkaW face and how it was derived.

MonkaW Origins

MonkaS was created for BetterTTV but quickly proliferated across Twitch, becoming a staple in almost every large streamer’s community. MonkaS features an image of Pepe the Frog sweating. Twitch user voparoS_ created a variant of the emote, which zoomed in on the clinched face and bulging eyes.

When to use MonkaW

MonkaW has a very straightforward usage on Twitch. The emote is used during any situation deemed creepy or concerning, expressing that the chat is generally uneasy at whatever is happening on stream. This could be whenever the streamer is playing a scary game, recounts a creepy encounter, narrowly avoids injury, or any other related situation.

Likely whenever a situation that warrants the worried emotes appears on stream, viewers will flood the chat with a mixture of the MonkaS and MonkaW images. MonkaW is slightly less popular than MonkaS, but both are still frequently used on the platform and in similar situations.