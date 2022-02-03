What are the different types of weapons in Dying Light 2?

Ensuring your survival in The City will depend on a few different factors. There will always be a next threat that you’ll need to deal with in Dying Light 2, and having the right weapons by your side can be the difference between staying alive and biting the dust.

Throughout their Dying Light 2 careers, players will look forward to unlocking more weapons as they’ll continue to get stronger.

At the time of writing, there are five different weapon types in the game.

Bow

Hammer

Sword

Machete

Handmade Shotgun

The Handmade Shotgun can only be unlocked by crafting. This will require you to get your hands on a few select materials which you can find while roaming around The City.

When it comes to which weapons you’ll need to use versus certain enemies, there will be a clear winner at the time, but most of it will be down to personal preference. Your favorite weapon will naturally be the strongest one in your arsenal, but there will also be situations where you’ll need to resort to a specific type of weapon to go through an encounter quickly. Considering you can carry around 24 weapons with you, you should always have enough options to work with.