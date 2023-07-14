Ubisoft wants Assassin’s Creed Mirage players to feel every punch—literally

The newest technology is going to make fans feel the game more than ever before.

With the push in immersing players in games using the latest technology, Ubisoft is trying to take it to the next level with their latest Assassin’s Creed game.

As highlighted by Geoff Keighley on Twitter, Ubisoft has revealed there is a haptic gaming suit available specifically for the latest game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Mirage. Coming from the company OWO, fans can choose to get a Mirage-specific feedback suit included with a digital copy of the game, for those who want to immerse themselves in the assassin gameplay.

Ubisoft has announced an OWO Haptic Gaming suit for Assassin's Creed Mirage.



Suit will include multiple different sensations such as impacts and parkour. It will also "incorporate some exclusive sensations never felt before."



Company is https://t.co/N0bNoLjFH8 pic.twitter.com/E5iX2mPt0s — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 14, 2023

This technology isn’t only for Assassin’s Creed, with the founders pack on the OWO site also available for players to order and use for other games. With this specific partnership, however, Ubisoft intends for players to experience Mirage with this suit on. Aspects of the game, like impacts from drops or the movement of parkour, would be transmitted through the suit to make players feel like they’re in the game.

Thanks to the deal, there are some “exclusive sensations” for this suit and this game, probably specific to moments throughout the gameplay or story. Adding this with a potential VR headset can help immerse players in the gameplay, but having just the suit would make it more of an augmented reality piece, or AR equipment. Mirage doesn’t have any official VR support yet, but this suit is on the same path as VR. Aside from that, the suit itself does look different, with the game’s logo on the back and more of a traditional Assassin’s Creed cloak design.

It would be a little weird to just be sitting down in your chair of choice with this suit on, only moving your hands slightly while your body feels like you’re rolling off a rooftop, so this is clearly designed to work alongside other AR or VR equipment. Some lucky fans got to experience what the suit was like at OWO booths at conventions or gatherings, with a Twitter video showing how the suit works.

Promotional video for said suit. This apparently is a real thing: pic.twitter.com/0H1pnoa4to — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 14, 2023

For prices, the Mirage bundle is still in development, with fans able to get a newsletter when it does become available. For the founder’s version of the suit, the website only lists it at €500, and available to order with around a three-month delivery time. Mix that with the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date of Oct. 12, and it’s safe to say that players will have to wait a little while before they can get their hands, and bodies, with this Mirage-specific haptic feedback suit.

