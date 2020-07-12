Ubisoft launches open beta for Hyper Scape

Get ready, battle royale fans. Ubisoft launched the open beta for Hyper Scape today, giving fans the opportunity to try out the newest title in the battle royale genre.

Hyper Scape is a free-to-play battle royale set in a futuristic universe. Players drop into the densely packed districts of Neo Arcadia and engage in fast-paced combat to loot Hacks, or abilities that allow players to gain unique advantages over their opponents. There are nine Hacks, including abilities like a teleport, an area-of-effect heal, invisibility, and one that turns its user into a giant bouncy ball.

To win, players must be the last one standing or capture and hold the Crown for an extended period of time.

To download, fans can visit the Hyper Scape website and click on “Join Open Beta.” From there, they’ll see an option to download the game and will need to log into their Ubisoft account .

The battle royale integrates Twitch viewers into the game, allowing viewers to vote on events for their favorite streamers’ games. Events range from dropping supply crates in random locations around the map to giving contenders infinite ammo reserves. To vote, viewers will need to link their Uplay account with their Twitch before tuning into Hyper Scape streams.

Earlier in the month, Ubisoft hosted a technical test for fans, giving a small group of players access to the game by watching Twitch streams for a chance at earning a drop. The test ran from July 7 to July 8 and included big-name Twitch streamers like DrLupo and xQc in its list of streamers.

Although Hyper Scape is currently available only on PC, the battle royale will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.