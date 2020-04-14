TSM gives first look at $50 million gaming facility slated for spring 2020 release

It looks like 100 Thieves might have some competition.

TSM president of esports Leena Xu and content creator Myth gave fans a sneak peek of the company’s new $50 million gaming facility today, claiming to be the “largest esports center ever created in North America.” The facility, which boasts 25,000 square feet, is scheduled to open this spring.

The modern facility’s interior will be painted black and white, the company’s signature hues, and feature plenty of office space for TSM’s employees. A closed theater with bleachers will allow TSM to host launch parties for esports events, as well as hold meetings and seminars.

TSM League of Legends pro Bjergsen put his own touch on the facility, requesting a sensory deprivation tank for players to float in for meditation. The Wellness Center will also include nap pods for streamers and employees to take breaks.

Screengrab via TSM

The upstairs area will be dedicated to the esports team. This will include scrim rooms, lounges for coaching and preparation, streaming setups, a fitness center, a cafe, and a green screen area for content and collaboration.

TSM’s facility will certainly rival 100 Thieves’ $35 million Cash App Compound, which opened earlier this year and is home to the team’s pro players, content creators, and employees.