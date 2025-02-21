Tribe Nine character tier list, all characters ranked

Tribe Nine is a new action RPG from Japanese developers Akatsuki Games and Too Kyo Games. Our character tier list rates all currently playable characters in Tribe Nine, determined by their rarity, abilities, and effectiveness in battles.

Danganronpa fans will already be familiar with this title since Too Kyo Games is comprised of key members behind the iconic visual novel series. Artist Rui Komatsuzaki, composer Masafumi Takada, and writer Kazutaka Kodaka return with this unorthodox gacha game. While it’s quite a turn for long-time fans, everyone’s understandably curious what the best approach is to this unique hybrid title where action-meets-death-game-meets-baseball-mayhem.

Tribe Nine is free-to-play, soit uses a gacha-based system (Synchro) to roll and unlock new playable characters. Here’s our ranking and tier list of all Tribe Nine characters.

Tribe Nine character tier list

Who we think the most effective playable characters are. Image via Tiermaker

Tier Characters S Q, Miu Jugo, Tsuruko Semba A Enoki Yukigaya, Kazuki Aoyama B Roku Saigo, Minami Oi, Yo Kuronaka C Jio Takinogawa, Yutaka Gotanda, Eiji Todoroki, Hyakuichitaro Senju, Mita Santaro D Koishi Kohinata, Tsuki Iroha

All Tribe Nine characters, ranked

Characters who are three star will be described as such. Every other character is a two star unit. Here’s a breakdown of our tiers:

S tier : Absolute powerhouses. Without question, you should have one of them on your team (or if you’re lucky, all of them).

: Absolute powerhouses. Without question, you should have one of them on your team (or if you’re lucky, all of them). A tier : Solid characters, but outshined by the same unit type as listed above.

: Solid characters, but outshined by the same unit type as listed above. B tier : Well-rounded characters or those who excel the best in a key area.

: Well-rounded characters or those who excel the best in a key area. C tier : Characters who come with caveats. They’re just that bit more difficult to use effectively.

: Characters who come with caveats. They’re just that bit more difficult to use effectively. D tier: Extremely low stats across the board and best to replace them immediately.

Here is our ranking from best to worst.

S tier

Q

Best boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three-star tank unit. Q excels at tanking damage and standing his ground. His passive ability (Fighting Will) delivers devastating blows, leading to the state of Berserk for maximum damage. He’s also great at breaking enemies, leaving them vulnerable. His movekit is easy to master and has high damage potential, making him a highly effective tank, perfect for any team.

Miu Jujo

Best girl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three-star damage dealer. Miu’s agility keeps her safe and healthy in combat compared to other damage dealers. She delivers attacks from different angles using crystals, giving her versatility in range. She is one of the heavier damage dealers currently available as she can stack her attacks. Even if an enemy closes in on her, her Luring Perfume skill protects and punishes overextending enemies.

Tsuruko Semba

She’s so much fun to play as. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three-star healer. A very balanced unit who delivers damage through long-range attacks, she supports her team by providing additional damage with her shields. Her passive ability (Unending Twilight) affects both enemies and allies as it replenishes teammates’ HP based on the damage dealt within the affected area. She’s incredibly well-rounded as a reliable support character who can dish out solid damage, too.

A tier

Enoki Yukigaya

The most challenging character to master. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three-star risk-based damage dealer. Perfectly evading and deflecting increases her damage output through the Heat level. The more ruthless your playstyle, the better use you’ll have from her on your team. Utilize every bit of her moveset to see the best results through deviated gameplay her abilities capitalizes on.

She’s the most challenging character to master due to the Heat meter. It’s a balancing act because she can take damage from maxed-out Heat. In return, your damage output increases significantly, making her a high-risk, high-reward character.

Kazuki Aoyama

A blue Nagito has been spotted. Image via Too Kyo Games

Three-star support character. He uses a transforming weapon of varying attack range and power. Kazuki provides shields to teammates and can break enemies quite easily, staggering them, which leaves them vulnerable to further attacks. He’s well-rounded with a varied kit, but his potential damage output is ever so slightly lacking compared to our S-tier picks.

B tier

Roku Saigo

Absolute tank. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tanky, Roku grows stronger the more attacks he withstands. Stacking his abilities is key to utilizing him, since doing so replenishes his HP and increases his damage output. While he’s a good tank who distracts and soaks up damage to increase his own stats, Q outshines him as the better tank.

Minami Oi

Peak character design. Image via Too Kyo Games

Outstanding support provider whose role is to keep the team alive over anything else, Minami can switch between healing and protecting teammates through recovery and shield abilities. Since she’s so heavily focused on supporting, her attack range and power is lackluster. For this reason she’s not as well-rounded as others, and you’d have to protect her during tougher battles because she’s so weak on her own.

Yo Kuronaka

You can tell he’s the MC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tribe Nine’s protagonist and first character you’ll obtain. He’s an all-rounder who excels at creating openings and pulling off deflects. You’ll have an easier time breaking enemies to stagger them if he’s on your team. As the glue who holds the team together, his kit capitalizes on chaining team members’ attacks together, delivering more consistent team based attacks. He’s no higher because his power output is lacking.

C tier

Jio Takinogawa

Pick your enemies off with a slow burn (venom). Image via Too Kyo Games

Jio deals poison damage over time which depletes enemies’ defense points, but he must stay alive long enough to deal a high amount of damage. He’s not particularly agile either, so ensuring that you’re making the most of his kit means you’ll probably be wasting a lot of time in battles since his damage output tends to be capped.

Eiji Todoroki

Ultimate Imposter flashbacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eiji is a support-based character who can recharge teammates’ Ultimate Skills. His battle stats are very low so he needs to be protected during combat to make use of his unique abilities. Using him is entirely circumstantial since some battles and bosses will favor dealing heavy damage over Eiji’s replenishing tactics.

Yutaka Gotanda

He’s way too cocky for where he’s ranked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Long range attacker, Yutaka stacks his enhanced attacks to deliver a punishing Ultimate. His attacks buff team members and impairs enemies. Much like Jio, it takes time and commitment to see Yutaka reach full potential. He’s a jack of trades and a master of none since previously mentioned characters excel at different specific areas of his kit.

Hyakuichitaro Senju

A fiery disposition doesn’t make him a must-pick but he’s a lot of fun as a character. Image via Too Kyo Games

Hyakuichitaro has a unique moveset where stacking his abilities and granting shields to team members take priority—but both come at a price. While his abilities grant high damage reduction rates for team members, using them leaves him susceptible to damage. Having to either survive when playing as him or protect him if he’s on your team can create a problem where your attention shifts away from your enemies.

Mita Santaro

He’s not as menacing as he looks. Image via Too Kyo Games

Mita has just as much of an unusual moveset. He’s best used when drawing enemy fire, crowd controlling, and getting out of trouble with his one-time guarantee dodge. But it’s still not enough to keep him on your team since his stats are so low. Use him as intended: A distraction in battle; but consider swapping him out for a tank who can absorb damage, or end the battle sooner with a strong fighter unit instead.

D tier

Koishi Kohinata

Protect him at all costs. Image via Too Kyo Games

Koishi is well-rounded, being able to both heal and damage, but his kit has a particular caveat. He can be susceptible to exhaustion if used poorly. The risk is not worth the reward here.

Tsuki Iroha

Spam from a distance, that’s all she’s good for. Image via Too Kyo Games

A long-range attacker, Tsuki doesn’t excel in anything notable. Her stats are very low, but she’s effective at creating openings for all-out attacks from a distance. She’s handed to you right out of the gate, getting the job done in the tutorial and early game, but she should be replaced as soon as possible.

