Top 10 nostalgic games that need a remake

Nothing hits quite the same as revisiting childhood memories, and that’s especially true for long-time gamers.

With some of our most cherished childhood titles making a comeback recently, such as Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot, we’re covering 10 of our favorites here at Dot Esports, all of them being titles we hope won’t be left in the past as mere memories.

10 best nostalgic games that need a remake

TimeSplitters

Cortez is a hoot to play as. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The TimeSplitters trilogy is a beloved cult classic released from 2000 to 2005. In 2024, all three games were re-released on the PS4 and PS5, bringing back the iconic arcade modes, challenges, and campaign missions for fans looking for a nostalgia trip. Keeping the dream alive for those desperate for a remake, TimeSplitters: Rewind has been an active (albeit quiet) fan-made recreation of the games since 2017.

The appeal of the TimeSplitters trilogy is its gripping, time-bending storyline you can enjoy as a solo or on couch co-op. But where it truly shines is its post-content, where you will easily lose track of time with all the fun you’re having (which is fitting for its campaign). There’s an incredible variety of game modes to unlock, including a map creation mode and some of the most difficult challenges you need to overcome to unlock characters and new content. TimeSplitters is a product of its time, mostly because of its crude sense of humor but partly due to the sheer amount of out-there content jam-packed into it.

Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War / Thracia 776

We’ve seen him mentioned plenty of times in modern Fire Emblem, now is the time to witness his story. Please. Image via Nintendo

Our first JRPG on the list and certainly not the last, Fire Emblem is a long-running Nintendo series. The first entry released in 1990 on the Famicom and with 17 mainline games, not all of them have seen the light of day over here in the West. For this entry, we’re highlighting its Super Famicom titles: Genealogy of the Holy War and Thracia 776. The former was the first Fire Emblem title to implement marriage and children mechanics that would reappear in the extremely popular 3DS title Fire Emblem Awakening.

Genealogy of the Holy War would be incredible to see in high definition on the Nintendo Switch with its grand storyline that runs across generations, gameplay that involves larger maps, and more capture points compared to other Fire Emblem entries. Adding a Thracia 776 remake would also round out both stories since Thracia 776’s events take place within the Genealogy of the Holy War.

Dino Crisis

The iconic dog jumpscare from Resident Evil, but make it a raptor instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dino Crisis simply has to make a reappearance somewhere in our lifetime. Resident Evil but with dinosaurs, maybe it’s time to move away from Raccoon City and remake this classic horror game instead. Dino Crisis being amiss amid continuous Resident Evil remakes is a crime, where modern graphics and gameplay would add much-needed polish to what was a somewhat janky experience in its original release back in 1999 (although it still holds onto its charm).

Its unique setup of survival horror pitting you against unpredictably fast dinosaurs is thrilling and makes for the perfect contrast to its more popular counterpart of Resident Evil. It’s only right that Dino Crisis makes a return.

Chrono Trigger

It doesn’t get any more iconic than this. Image via Square Enix

Chrono Trigger is possibly the one title you expected to see here. The juggernaut of a JRPG that has been beloved for decades has seen multiple re-releases since its original release in 1995. In the west, it was available on the Nintendo DS. As of 2018, you could easily play the game via Steam, which was more enticing than the hefty price tag on the Nintendo DS.

Considering how adored this cult title is, a remake is something Chrono Trigger rightfully deserves. It can be hard to argue how you could perfect perfection, but seeing Chrono Trigger modernized in the highest quality is a fantasy both newcomers and longtime fans dream of and would be thrilled with if it came true.

Drakengard

Image via Square Enix

It would only be right that Yoko Taro, the creator of the Nier series, sees his earlier works get the remake treatment. Drakengard even links to Nier via the final ending in the original game, which released in 2003.

Unlike the many ports and re-releases the Nier series has received, Drakengard has been locked into the PS2 and PS3, leaving behind hours upon hours of lore that further builds the history of Nier. While that’s a major draw on its own, Drakengard is worth playing as a standalone product. There can never be enough games where you’re fighting for your life on a dragon’s back.

Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem

She’s so cool. Image via Nintendo

Eternal Darkness is often regarded as one of the best horror games of all time, and just one of the best video games in general. Since its 2002 release, it has surprisingly remained a Nintendo GameCube-exclusive title.

The title runs with Lovecraftian themes, illustrated best with its unique sanity meter mechanics. To instill fear of losing control, the game throws numerous glitches at you, changing up the environment, camera, or even the settings. Eternal Darkness does everything in its power to purposely interrupt the gameplay flow to disrupt and distress you. To this day it’s still a one-of-a-kind experience, despite how often modern titles took inspiration from it (Imscared, Doki Doki Literature Club, and Amnesia: The Dark Descent).

Parasite Eve

Aya and Lara Croft cross-over when? Image via Square

Parasite Eve is a special case. Developed by good old Square Soft, Parasite Eve is a big deal from the developer that became best known for its heavy hitter JRPG franchise, Final Fantasy. That’s because the game is more survival horror, but has an appealing coat of interactivity with its hybrid combat system.

Parasite Eve is partly based on a popular horror novel of the same name from 1995. A product of its time, it offered an interactive version of popular Japanese horror media—imagine playing the cult films Ring, Pulse, or Dark Water. It’s a game any horror fan should experience.

Enter the Matrix

Talk about a classic. Image via Shiny Entertainment

We all know that The Matrix as a movie was a sight to behold, and the same can be said for its video game adaptations. Bringing everything you could ask for from its original source to give you a true hands-on experience inside the Matrix, Enter the Matrix on the PS2 is heaps of fun.

Players can choose from two protagonists or play in co-op mode. In both cases, Ghost and Niobe have varying playstyles, different objectives in each chapter, and unique story elements to see. But where it truly shines is when it’s “Bullet Time.” The bullets slow down and in that moment, you feel like Neo. Developer Shiny Entertainment threw in martial arts and a hacking system where you can unlock even more modes, skills, and weapons. It’s beautiful.

Haunting Ground

Do the right thing and protect this absolute darling. Screenshot via Capcom

Haunting Ground easily makes the list for being so highly sought after that it’s unobtainable to the majority of us because of its asking price. That’s a shame; it’s one of the most memorable horror titles within gaming. It does everything in its power to make you feel responsible for its protagonist, Fiona—the helpless damsel who cannot fend for herself.

It’s up to you to lead her to safety against its many stalker enemies. Haunting Ground has a unique bonding system between her and Hewie, who does most of the heavy lifting in protecting her—so long as you’ve built up solid rapport between them. It’s atmospheric, terrifying, and brutal (avoid the bad endings at all costs).

Jackie Chan Stuntmaster

For the folks who know, you can hear this image. Image via Radical Entertainment

Who doesn’t love Jackie Chan? If you were also raised on all things Jackie Chan, then his video games certainly would’ve caught your eye at some point. Jackie Chan Stuntmaster is brilliant. Despite its cookie-cutter storyline, it was oozing with everything we love about the titular martial artist. Jackie himself did the voice acting and motion capture for his character, and the game carries over the comforting humor and thrilling action one can expect from the stunt master.

It’s also a surprisingly challenging little gem, but mastering it is rewarding as you get to watch behind-the-scenes footage presented by—you guessed it—Jackie Chan. Just make sure to collect every single hidden golden dragon to see it.

