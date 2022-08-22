Tiger Woods set to be cover athlete of PGA Tour 2K23

Golfing legend Tiger Woods will be the cover athlete for PGA Tour 2K23, 2K Games announced today.

Woods’ last game with EA came in 2013 when he was the cover athlete for PGA Tour 14. EA’s partnership with Woods ended after that, and now, Woods is the cover athlete for 2K’s PGA Tour 2K23 as well as a playable character for both the game’s Standard and Deluxe Editions.

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the executive director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” Woods said in a statement. “2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA Tour.”

Other announced golfers who will be playable characters for the game include Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, and Brooke Henderson.

PGA Tour 2K23 will be released on Oct. 14 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will get to access the game three days earlier beginning on Oct. 11. Pre-ordering the game is also available and those who do will receive NBA legend and avid golfer Michael Jordan as a bonus playable character in the game.

Correction Aug. 22 2:15pm CT: PGA Tour 2K23 is a 2K Games title, not EA. The article has been updated to reflect this. We regret this error.