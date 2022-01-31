The Witcher’s Gwent mini-game will become a new, standalone game in 2022

CD Projekt Red’s Gwent team is developing a new game based on The Witcher’s famous mini-game, according to IGN.

Codenamed “Project Golden Nekker,” the game is set to launch in 2022. Gwent was a popular mini-game that appeared in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Although the mini-game was made into a multiplayer game of its own back in 2017, this new game will be different from its previous iteration and won’t require players to own previous versions of Gwent to enjoy the new experience.

New game concept art was also revealed along with a series of card art images that had been teased over the last few months, depicting The Golden Nekker, Living Fire, and Fire Elemental. An image of “The Barbarian” was also revealed for the first time. These images appear to be a mixture of environment art and what could be some of the playable units in the unreleased project.

New concept art for “Project Golden Nekker.” | Image via CD Projekt Red

While the 2017 title was focused on multiplayer, this new project will be more oriented toward a single-player experience. The team is “aiming to provide a captivating single-player for players who prefer it over competitive multiplayer Gwent,” according to Gwent communications lead Pawel Burza.

The developers at CD Projekt Red have been giving out hints on the new project over the last few months. The developers announced in a streamed developer update last December that an official reveal for the game will be coming soon, according to IGN.

“We want to announce stuff that we’re working on when the time is right,” game director Vladimir Tortsov said during the stream. “I’m really excited about this project coming together and I hope you like it as much as I do.”

The developers shared a 2022 Gwent roadmap, which revealed that new cards will be added in the coming months starting in April, with more cards following in July, October, and December. If the cards that appear in the existing Gwent game are set to make it into the new project, it’s possible that Project Golden Nekker could be set to launch in October 2022, according to IGN.