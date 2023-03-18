Following the release of the critically acclaimed drama series The Last of Us, the groundbreaking Naughty Dog game, The Last of Us Part 1, is primed to release for PC users on Steam. It will be the first time the award-winning title will be playable on a non-PlayStation device.

The Last of Us Part 1 is set for a Steam release on March 28, but users with lower-end PCs might be worried that they’ll be unable to play the game without encountering issues. So here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 PC requirements

In addition to a 64-bit processor and operating system, here are the minimum system requirements to play The Last of Us Part 1 on PC:

OS: Windows 10 (Version 1909 or Newer)

Windows 10 (Version 1909 or Newer) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Intel Core i7-4770K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X, Intel Core i7-4770K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 (4 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB)

If you’re looking to play the hit Naughty Dog title on some higher graphic settings, here are the recommended system specs:

OS: Windows 10 (Version 1909 or Newer)

Windows 10 (Version 1909 or Newer) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i7-8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel Core i7-8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB)

The game requires 100 GB of available storage space and it’s also recommended to download the game onto an SSD, according to The Last of Us Part 1‘s Steam page.