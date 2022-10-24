Steam breaks concurrent player record for second time this year

Steam continues to prove its dominance in the gaming industry as one of the top gaming platforms in the world after it listed a new all-time record for concurrent players on the weekend.

SteamDB listed that 30,032,005 users were online on Sunday. This is the highest concurrent player count recorded on the platform, following the last concurrent player record set in January 2022, which was around 28 million players.

The top five games played during the new record were Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Lost Ark, Apex Legends, and PUBG: Battlegrounds. The record counts every user, including those simply exploring the platform.

One of the possible reasons why Steam’s concurrent player count is rising is the emergence of Valve’s handheld console, known as the Steam Deck.

Last week, a new update for the Steam Deck was released. It included several fixes and added support to the console, including the ability to skip the startup movie by pressing the B button. You can visit Steam’s official blog post for the update to know more.